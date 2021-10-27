The changes to the operation of Chinook School Division facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic required adjustments to the way maintenance and facilities teams carry out their work, but they successfully adjusted their processes and procedures.
It meant changes to the way work orders are carried out as well as an additional focus on cleaning procedures and the deployment of personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning materials.
Manager of Facilities and Maintenance Kevin Jones is satisfied with the way the teams responded to the challenges they faced in addition to carrying on with regular maintenance tasks. He spoke to the Prairie Post after presenting the facilities status report at a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Oct. 12.
“I feel good about all the initiatives that have been put in place to keep staff and students safe with all the PPE and the air purification systems that we've implemented,” he said. “A big kudos to all the facilities and maintenance personnel for all the work they've done over and above to accommodate all these new initiatives. So a big shout out to those folks and the teaching staff, because they have also supported all these projects. And of course, the senior administration and the board make it all possible with their support.”
There are 11 full-time maintenance staff in the department. Two new maintenance staff were added to the crew in December.
“That's been a huge help to help with our work orders and the additional stuff that's been happening,” he noted.
The pandemic related procedures have added an extra level of work to the tasks of facilities staff, who are cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, washrooms and key touch areas throughout the schools.
“The facilities staff have been fantastic in adding that to their plate,” he said. “That's been huge, and they had to adjust the way they conduct their day. It's definitely put an added workload to those folks. We have support from the teaching staff. They've been disinfecting with electric mister spray bottles their desks and key touchpoint areas in their classrooms and they're doing it multiple times a day. We just could not possibly get to all those areas with our existing facilities staff.”
Ventilation systems in buildings have been upgraded as part of the implementation of COVID-19 safety procedures. These measures have focused on three main initiatives.
“With the schools that have mechanical ventilation, which is the majority of them, we've increased the airflow and the fresh air makeup into the building,” he explained. “We've purchased bi-polar ionization units that go into their handling units, which also goes after air purification. And then our Jade air portable units that we can place in key locations and classrooms throughout the division.”
The provincial Ministry of Education provided special funding for COVID-19 related measures in schools, and up to now the Chinook School Division has allocated $428,898 to purchase and install equipment to improve ventilation.
The maintenance department completed 2,497 work requisitions in Chinook schools during the 2020-21 school year and 89 per cent of approved minor renovation projects were completed during this period.
The 2020-21 facilities and maintenance budget was $11,525,895. The school division also received $2,036,973 from the Ministry of Education’s Preventative Maintenance and Repair (PMR) program.
The maintenance rating of buildings indicates the success of efforts to improve the condition of facilities.
“Every year in a building life cycle you get components that are wearing out and we've got 29 schools,” he said. “So it's certainly ongoing and as long as we're going to maintain these facilities this will be an ongoing initiative, but I'm really pleased with how our facility index has shot up, where we've got 11 of our 29 schools that are over the 80 per cent mark, where our target is. And over the next three years we have a number of schools that are in the high 70s right now that we think we will pull above that 80 per cent line.”
The overall rating of 27 out of 29 schools have increased during the past 16 years. The average increase in the overall condition of schools is 11.3 per cent since 2005.
“The PMR funding is a big piece of it,” he said. “Our maintenance staff in working within their funds, which is minor renovation funds and our operation budget, to do projects to continue to maintain the schools. So it's really the PMR projects, our minor renovation funds along with our operations budget that allow the maintenance staff and contractors to maintain our school facilities.”
The PMR funding allocation to the Chinook School Division for the 2021-22 year is $2,262,053. There has been a steady increase in PMR funding, which has been a benefit to efforts to carry out maintenance projects.
“The PMR funding has come a long way,” he said. “We started off at $650,000 nine years ago and now it's gradually increased to where we are at right now at $2.2 million. It's given us the ability to pick and choose the most important projects that we want to get done. We bring those projects to the board for their final decision on it. We can determine the highest need or the most pressing projects, whether it's roofing projects, boiler projects, window projects, whatever it is.”
The annual PMR funding allocation provides the school division with the necessary flexibility to proceed with the planning and execution of projects.
“We secure the funds when they allocate the funds to us in June,” he said. “It gives us a whole year to get contractors in place and to plan with the schools. Maybe we need some key areas of the schools that the schools can give up some space for a short period of time. Of course, we can't get all of our projects done in the summer time, Christmas break, Easter break, or February break. So it does give us that planning ability, which is key to getting a lot of these projects done.”
An ongoing project that will result in operational cost savings for facilities is the conversion of lighting to LED technology.
“We're probably roughly around 60 per cent through all our school facilities with the LED lighting upgrades,” he said. “We're hopeful over the next two to three years we can get all those projects done, conversions over to LED, and realize our operational savings through those projects.”
The LED lighting conversions are funded partly with PMR funding, but the school division has also allocated funds from the minor renovation budget and operations budget towards this initiative. The benefits of these conversions are already evident in cost savings.
“With the projects that we've done this year in-house, we've realized a saving of $25,000 just on electricity cost alone with the lighting conversions,” he said. “That is a significant amount. The money that we save can be repurposed back into education for kids. The other advantage of the LEDs is we get a 50 per cent greater light rendering out of it and there's not flickering of the tubes with LED and there is very little heat output. So we save a little bit on the air conditioning side of things too, because of the heat that the old tubes would give off.”
The Chinook School Division received $399,000 from the federal government’s Climate Action Incentive Fund, which is funded from the proceeds of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.
Recipients of these funds can use the money for energy efficiency projects. The school division carried out a project to replace old windows at O.M. Irwin School in Swift Current.
“We went from old, essentially plate glass windows to double pane low-E windows,” Jones said. “So we have a significant energy saving, both in the summer and the winter months for operational costs.”
