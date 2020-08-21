At 6:40 p.m. on August 20, Outlook RCMP received a complaint of a possible drowning. It was reported an adult male and adult female were swimming in Lake Diefenbaker.
The female made it back to shore and could not locate the 35-year-old male in the water or on the shore. He has not been located and was last seen in the area of Danielson Provincial Park.
Outlook RCMP, Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), Outlook Fire Department and members of the public began searching the lake and shoreline by boat, ground and air. The search continues today.
