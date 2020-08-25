On August 24, Outlook RCMP, Elbow RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team continued to search Lake Diefenbaker for the 35 year-old man who disappeared on August 20 while swimming in the lake with a friend.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the man was located approximately 30 metres from the shore near the Gardiner Dam.
An autopsy with be conducted by the Saskatchewan Office of the Chief Coroner later this week.
The drowning is not considered suspicious at this time.
Outlook RCMP would like to thank The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), Outlook Fire Department, Saskatchewan Search and Rescue Volunteer Association (SAR) and the members of the public for their help searching for the man.
