Getting back to normal
The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division is pleased to announce that three of its outdoor recreation facilities will be open to the public beginning Monday, June 8th, following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These facilities are:
 
  • The Kiwanis Sk8 Park located in Riverdene Park
  • The Tennis Courts located Riverside and Westside Parks (including Pickleball Courts)
  • The Mountain Bike Trails located in the Highland Coulee
 
Patrons are asked to continue to follow Public Health Canada Guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, including physical distancing of two metres, regular hand sanitizing, the practice of proper coughing/sneezing etiquette and avoiding public spaces when presenting symptoms of illness. Community Services will continue to monitor these facilities to ensure that proper safety measures are being taken.
 
“We are very excited to begin opening some of our great recreation facilities to our citizens once again,” said Jim Jones, the City’s General Manager of Community Services. “Our residents have been incredibly patient awaiting these openings, and their efforts have put us in this position to begin to ease restrictions, allowing the community to enjoy great public recreation opportunities during the sunny weather.”
 
In addition, Playground Structures and Spray Parks will remain closed until further notice; however, our green spaces are open for the community to enjoy. The City will advise the public as soon as it has made a determination regarding the opening of Playgrounds and Spray Parks.
 
The City would like to thank patrons for their continued diligence in their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when attending these facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.