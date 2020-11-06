The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday November 5:
Therrien Construction defeated Subway
Quintin defeated Thibault Auto
SWT defeated Kruse Glass
CMX defeated James
First Avenue Dental defeated Swift Sliders
Westax defeated Swift Plumbing
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after November 5, 2020 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on October 15. 2020 and playoffs for the October to December section. The champion will be determined on December 17
