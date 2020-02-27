The fight against invasive species will need the help of land managers and other industry stakeholders to keep these pests at bay, and an upcoming workshop in Swift Current will arm them with information for the battle.
The Swift Current Creek Watershed Stewards (SCCWS) is hosting an invasive pest workshop on March 17 for various organizations that can make a difference in the control of invasive species.
“This is looking for and inviting people involved in the oil and gas industry, environmental companies, land managers, gravel pit operators, municipalities, the RMs and the city and the towns,” SCCWS Executive Director Kevin Steinley said. “We approached them with invitations to come out, because I think all of those groups have a significant role to play.”
A similar workshop about invasive species took place last year, which was attended by around 30 people.
“Everybody thought well of it,” he said. “It was a good opportunity for land managers and alike to learn about invasive weeds and how to control infestations, and I think they were looking for more information. So we decided to do one again this year.”
SCCWS received funding from SaskEnergy for last year’s event and the Crown corporation again provided financial support for this year’s workshop to inform participants about various invasive species.
There will be presentations by several speakers at the workshop. The event will provide information about control measures, project success and types of invasive pests, including weed species.
“We have presenters from industry to give case studies and examples of the work that they've done in municipal settings to reduce and control infestations of invasive plant species,” he said. “We've got somebody giving a presentation on sort of the chemical control and methods in the industrial setting. We will have somebody from SaskEnergy presenting and we also have the plant health officer from SARM presenting on their work.”
Workshop participants will receive information about good management practices to avoid the spread of invasive species.
“That's a large part of what we're talking about,” he said. “Prevention is worth a pound of cure. So we're looking at these to try and give steps that they can take to avoid spreading the invasives and to try to get it stopped before it even starts.”
Steinley felt the opportunity to network will be another important benefit for workshop attendees and they will have a chance to talk to presenters.
“I think it's a real opportunity for the different segments of the industry – oil and gas, agriculture, municipalities – to get together and network and create partnerships in terms of weed management and land management,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to bring people together to partner and for us to be able to partner with a bunch of different groups as well.”
The information provided during presentations will include details about invasive plant species such as leafy spurge, common burdock, baby's breath, and dame's rocket.
“When we talk with stakeholders and we look around the watershed, one of the things that can pose a fairly large risk to watershed health is expanded reach or the increased infestation of these invasive weeds,” he said. “They're shallow rooted species that can expand their territory pretty rapidly. They can have a really big impact on riparian areas, impairing the function of the riparian areas and really having a big impact on the watershed and water quality. In addition, a lot of these can get into pasture land and really impact the productivity of both tame and native pastures.”
Leafy spurge is of particular concern in the Swift Current Creek watershed.
Plant roots can extend over four metres laterally and about nine metres deep. It can form dense stands and a large plant can produce up to 130,000 seeds.
“It has taken hold in a few spots along the creek, sort of near the headwaters before Duncairn Dam,” he said. “It has an impact on native pastures and because it is growing in and along the creek it impacts riparian areas. It can increase erosion and sedimentation in the creek and just cause issues. If it's along the creek, then there is the challenge that it is spread and carried along the creek and then causing issues downstream.”
The workshop will include information about plant diseases such as clubroot and control measures. They are also planning to have a speaker who will discuss feral pigs.
“Anecdotally there’s some,” he said. “There's been some stories of some out there. … It's something people are talking about and if we can control it before it gets out of hand, it's better than trying to do something when it's too late.”
The control and eradication of invasive species require the proper identification of these pest as well as their location.
“The other thing that we'll really stress at the workshop is the use of some of the mapping tools that are available to map infestations,” he said. “If people are out and about in the course of their work and encounter of infestation of leafy spurge or they happen to see a feral hog or something along those lines, then they can go to the mapping applications, iMapInvasives, and enter it. So people working in the industry will know that it's there and it's mapped and they’ll use that to start controlling the infestation.”
The invasive pest workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 at Walker Place (2150 Walker St.) in Swift Current. The registration fee is $25 and lunch is included. Pre-registration is required by March 13. For more information or to register, call 306-770-4607 or send an e-mail to: kevin.sccws@gmail.com
