The Swift Current Rural RCMP held a meet and greet for residents of rural municipalities, towns, villages and hamlets in the detachment area at Waldeck School, Jan. 30.
Several presentations were made during the evening meeting, which was attended by around 20 people.
Cpl. Shannon Brouwer, the acting commander of the Swift Current Rural RCMP detachment, spoke about crime trends and highlighted some statistics.
The size of the detachment can be a challenge, because they have to cover a lot of land. Their call volume was reasonable compared to other areas of the province. In 2019 they did just about 55 more calls for service, of which some were self generated.
“So it's not necessarily 55 more people calling in a complaint, but it's 55 files that are either called in or we created that turned into investigations,” she told the meeting.
Some of those investigations are very complex and substantial, and will take a long time to complete. They will investigate a wide range of activities, from offences under the Traffic Safety Act to Criminal Code investigations or the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. It can vary from mischief to vandalism, assaults, domestic violence or activities such as fraud and identity theft.
One of the benefits of working at this detachment is that officers get experience across the board, which is not always the case at other detachments elsewhere in the province.
Property crimes were down 19 per cent in 2019, which is an indication their policing efforts were working.
Officers were doing checks on prolific offenders who already made their court appearance and were required to comply with various conditions, such as a curfew. Any breaches of these conditions added more charges to their original offences, and it resulted in jail time for them.
“I've seen the stats drop this whole year as we go into 2020, because we had these guys sit in jail with significant sentences pretty much since June,” she said.
Another positive trend was that vehicle theft was down 36 per cent compared to the previous year, but she reminded people again to be cautious, to remove their vehicle keys and lock their vehicles, and to remove anything of value, including a wallet or cheque book, from their vehicles.
There is an increasing trend that vehicle theft and related crimes such as fraud or credit card theft are linked to organized crime, which can be traced back to larger urban centres. They are targeting smaller communities in rural areas, and RCMP analysts in Regina have tracked prolific property offenders across detachment areas and back into Alberta.
The nature of crime is changing and as a result their investigations are also becoming larger and more complex, because a vehicle theft in this detachment might result in other offences such as the cashing of cheques in Alberta, and Swift Current Rural RCMP officers then have to coordinate their investigation with those of a detachment in another province.
There has been an increase in impaired driving cases from 27 up to 50. Alcohol is still the biggest issue in the detachment area in the case of impaired driving incidents, and there has not been any significant increase in drug impaired drivers due to the legalization of cannabis. According to Cpl. Brouwer it was not possible to say for sure that more people have been driving impaired.
“That one is not a huge tangible that I can attribute to anything, except enforcement,” she mentioned.
She spoke about the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network, which members of the public can sign up for. They will then receive crime watch advisories via e-mail, text message, cell phone and/or landline.
“It has proven to be incredibly successful, especially with stolen vehicles,” she said.
The Swift Current Rural RCMP successfully investigated several stolen vehicle files due to the use of this network, because people received notifications on the network about a stolen vehicle and then alerted the RCMP after they saw that vehicle.
“We send out a crime watch advisory and we can track that vehicle through the grids and through the farm yards,” she said. “It turns out to be a really awesome tool. So I highly suggest that you sign up for it.”
The numbers for suspicious vehicles have increased 76 per cent, but she considered that to be a good sign.
“That means that people are calling when they don't recognize vehicles within their area,” she said. “So please tell your friends, tell your family, tell everyone you know, to call us when you see things that you don't recognize.”
Two other presentations were made during the meet and greet. Const. Ryan Nicholson spoke about identity fraud and the type of scams that people should be looking out for. Cpl. Gina Wheeler made a presentation about the tougher distracted driving fines that took effect on Feb. 1.
The ticket for a first offence more than doubled to $580, plus four demerits. In case of a second offence within a year of being convicted of the first, a driver will receive a $1,400 ticket, plus an additional four demerits, plus an immediate seven-day vehicle seizure. A third offence within a year of conviction of the first will mean a $2,100 ticket, plus four more demerits, and another seven-day vehicle seizure.
There are no changes to the laws around distracted driving. Most distracted driving tickets are issued for cell phone use, but officers can issue a ticket for any behaviour that they consider to take the driver's attention away from the road.
