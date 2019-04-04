The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current RCMP on the dates indicated:
MARCH-29
4:37 p.m. - report of a collision on the 200 block of Elliot Drive during Christmas time where a grey Toyota Corrolla hit a fire hydrant.
5:28 p.m. - report of the victim's credit card being taken from her purse while at a business on the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue N.E. The complaint seems to be a slight of hand scheme where a female was trying to get the victim to give change for a $10 bill while at the same time a male was trying to give the victim a chocolate bar. The male shoved the chocolate bar into the victim's purse and it was afterwards the card was noticied to be missing. This matter is still under investigation.
5:50 p.m. - report of two female youth smoking what was believed to be marijuana in a vehicle behind a location of the 400 block of Herbert Street E. No plate information had been obtained for the vehicle and the incident had occured during the noon hours.
6:44 p.m. - report of two males trying to get into a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue S.E. around 4:00 a.m. and one of the males is on police issued conditions not to attend that property. Officers spoke to the male who was believed to be at the building and he denied being there and he understood that he was not to go to that property.
7:40 p.m. - report of two female youth shoplifting from a location on the 900 block of Central Avenue N. The females had attempted to steal items from the business and when approached by staff dumped the items and ran out of the door. While officers were on route to the location they located two females on Central Avenue N. matching the descriptions provided by staff. Both female youth were arrested and police were able to determine that they had stolen items from multiple businesses throughout the day. No criminal charges have been laid in relation to the incident.
9:16 p.m. - report of a semi parked in a no parking zone along South Service Road E. Officers made patrols of the area but did not locate any semis parked along the road way.
10:25 p.m. - report of a suspicious vehile watching the caller on McIntosh Street E. The caller could not provide a vehicle make, model or plate number but could confirm it was a car and wanted police to drive by. Police made patrols of the area and could not locate any suspicious vehicles or vehicles with occupants sitting inside.
23:57 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Honda Civic for disobeying a stop sign.
MARCH-30
1 :30 p.m. - officers picked up a firearm from a residence as part of the gun a.m.nesty that is taking place from March 25th
through April 19th, 2019.
2:57 p.m. - officers picked up a firearm from a residence as part of the gun a.m.nesty that is taking place from March 25th through April 19th, 2019.
3:48 p.m. - 911 call of a stolen truck from a location on the 100 block of North Service Road W. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was not actually stolen, the caller continues to lend out his vehicle to a friend to travel to out of town appointments and then reports the vehicle as stolen when it is not returned in a timely manner.
7:39 p.m. - 911 call from the same male as the previous complaint in regards to his truck being stolen. The caller has a history of making false 911 calls about his vehicle being stolen when he has lent it out to a friend. With this being the sixth complaint made the caller has been charged under the 911 Act for misuse of 911.
9:09 p.m. - report of an assault that occured at a business on the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue N.E. This matter is still under investigation.
9:28 p.m. - report of an adult male who keeps calling and messaging the caller. The male had previously been on conditions not to contact her but those conditions have now expired. This matter is still under investigation.
MARCH-31
12:10 a.m. -while on patrol officers located an intoxicated male stumbling on Chaplin Street E. with no shoes on. The male was arrested and held in custody until he was sober. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
1 :20 a.m. -while on patrol officers did a check on a male youth who is on conditions to maintain a curfew. The male was not home when checked. The male youth will be charged under the Criminal Code.
9:02 a.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black GMC Sierra for speeding.
9:03 a.m. - report of the caller's black Ford Ranger with Saskatchewan licence plate 662KWL being stolen sometime over night from the 100 block of 3rd Avenue N.E. Officers attended the location and conducted neighbourhood inquires but no
other information was able to be obtained. On April 1st. 2019 the vehicle was located in the 2000 block of North Service Road W. The vehicle was still able to be driven but because of how dirty the vehicle was, police were unable to get any
suspect information from it. Business inquiries were made but no ca.m.era footage is available and there are no witnesses.
9:32 a.m. - report of a male who lives in the caller's building who continues to phone, message and show up at his door wanting to speak with him. This matter is still under investigation.
1: 12 p.m. - report of a theft of cash from a vehicle parked on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. The vehicle had two brown envelopes inside containing cash. There were no suspects or witnesses at the time of the call. A short time later the Detachment received an update from the caller stating they had located the envelopes on the counter at home.
1 :20 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued an inspection ticket to the driver of a brown Honda Civic to have their windshield repaired.
1 :25 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Dodge Journey for speeding.
2:30 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a green Dodge Dakota for speeding.
2:55 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red GMC Acadia for speeding.
3:44 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Ra.m. for speeding.
3:45 p.m. - report of a female walking with a baby in her arms on the 700 block 3rd Avenue N.W. and she doesn't seem dressed for the weather. The caller spoke with the female who stated she had been kicked out of where she was living. Officers contacted the residence of where she had been living and was told she could return. Officers made patrols of the area looking for her but were unable to locate her. Police later received a call stating the female had returned home.
3:53 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black GMC Sierra for speeding.
5:36 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Dodge Ra.m. for speeding.
5:57 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Dodge Ra.m. for speeding.
6: 19 p.m. -while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Dodge Ra.m. for failing to wear a seatbelt.
6:44 p.m. -report of an abandoned child's bicycle in a park on 9th Avenue N.E.
7:29 p.m. -report of two inviduals on no contact with each other that have been communicating. This matter is still under investigation.
7:59 p.m. -911 call of a black Chevrolet truck harassing the caller by driving past his house for the past five days. Police contacted the owner of the truck who advised he does not know the person making the complaint and didn't understand why a complaint would be made against him. The caller was contacted and advised of the conversation and stated they did not know the driver of the truck and couldn't provide any other information about how he was being harassed.
