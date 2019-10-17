The following is a synopsis of calls for service by the Swift Current Municipal Detachment for the dates indicated:
0CTOBER 11
5:03 PM - report of the caller's window on their red Chevrolet 1500 being smashed out sometime over night while parked on the 300 block of 4th Avenue S.E. This matter is still under investigation.
5: 16 PM - male attended the Detachment with a baby stroller that had been left outside of a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue N.W. on October 4th. The male had posted the item on social media but it had not been claimed.
0CTOBER 12
12:01 AM - 911 hang up call from a dwelling unit on the 700 block of 1st Avenue N.W. When operators tried to call the number back someone answered the phone & hung up again. A second 911 call was received from a male at the same location advising his mother was having a "psychotic episode" & though someone was trying to enter the home to harm them. Officers attended the location & apprehended the female under the Mental Health Act & transported her to hospital for evaluation.
3:00 AM - report of a male causing issues at an establishment on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. A male had been asked to leave the location but then returned a short time later causing issues with staff. Police attended & located the male in the backseat of a vehicle with a friend who was about to take him home. Police gave the male a verbal warning about causing a disturbance & left the location.
5:16 AM - report of a female yelling & screaming outside a residence on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue N.W. Officers attended the area & located a 16 year old female who was having a tantrum in the back alley after being told by her parents she was not allowed to drive to Calgary until the sun came up which was confirmed by her parents. The female was given a verbal warning by police about causing a disturbance.
8:01 AM - report of an elderly male in cardiac arrest. Police attended the location where EMS & the Fire Department were on scene conducting CPR. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS.
8:28 AM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend driving past her residence when he is on court ordered conditions not to be within one block of her home. This matter is still under investigation.
1 :57 PM - report of a male in a wheel chair on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive blocking traffic. Police attended but the male had left the area prior to their arrival.
2:29 PM - report of two young boys on dirt bikes that speed past the caller's home frequently. The boys had just taken off travelling towards Battleford Trail while on the phone with the caller. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate anyone on a dirt bike.
5: 17 PM - report of a black SUV parked in the alley way behind the caller's residence making it difficult for him to get out of his parking stall & it has been going on for the last six months. The caller would like someone to speak to the owner of the vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
7:01 PM - female attended the Detachment to ask for police assistance obtaining her belongings from her ex-girlfriend's residence. In speaking with police the female disclosed that she was assaulted earlier today by her ex-girlfriend who lives at the residence. The suspect will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
7:15 PM - report of a white GMC 1500 making a lot of noise in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E. & squealing their tires. The male youth driver of the vehicle was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for driving without reasonable consideration for others.
7: 17 PM - report of the caller's neighbour's truck being very loud in the mornings when it is started. The caller says that the neighbour's truck is a diesel with a straight pipe & wakes him in the mornings. The caller was updated on the City's bylaws & did not wish any further action be taken by police.
7:55 PM - request to have police assist with a child exchange. Police advised they would not be facilitating the exchange & to have a third party present.
8: 18 PM - 911 call from a male youth saying he was being chased on the 2000 block Chaplin Street E. after another male youth had tried to fight him. Police were dispatched to the location & found out the boy had gotten into a vehicle with his mother but would come speak to police about what happened. This matter is still under investigation.
9:21 PM - report of a possible impaired driver leaving an establishment on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. in an older light grey or blue colored Dodge truck. No plate number was able to be obtained by the caller. Police made patrols but did not locate any vehicles matching the description provided.
10:07 PM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend leaving her a voicemail a few minutes ago after he has been told by police to quit contacting her. This matter is still under investigation.
0CTOBER 13
2:52 AM - report of a motion alarm at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Officers as well as an employee for the business attended & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
7: 34 AM - report of an intrusion alarm at a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after speaking with a manager who advised they were having issues with their alarm panel.
12:07 PM - report of 3 youth on dirtbikes, not wearing helmets on Prestwick Drive. Officers made patrols of the area but were unable to locate anyone on a dirtbike.
2: 10 PM - 911 misdial call from a location on the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Drive. Police attended the location & confirmed no emergency was taking place.
5:35 PM - male attended the Detachment wanting to make police aware that he had accidentally deposited a cheque into his bank account using an ATM that he had already deposited on a prior day. The male advised he planned to attend the bank to have the incident sorted out but wanted police to be aware of what he had done.
5:36 PM - report of an assault at a business on the 500 block of North Service Road E. Two males travelling together had gotten into an argument over one not parking straight that turned into a physical altercation between the two them. Officers attended the location & spoke to both males & confirmed no one was injured as a result of the assault. Neither male wished to proceed with police. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
6:08 PM - 911 call of a male in a wheelchair travelling down the 1600 block of North Service Road E. very slowly, using only one arm & one leg. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate anyone in a wheelchair in the area.
7:36 PM - report of a hit & run. The caller had witnessed a black Pontiac G3 back into a white Buick Enclave in the parking lot of a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. & proceed to drive away. The witness advised he left his information on the windshield of the Buick. Police spoke to the owner of the Buick who confirmed there was a small scratch on the vehicle but they did not wish to have police proceed with the matter. No charges were laid in relation to the incident.
8:38 PM - report of a male sitting in front of a business on the 1700 block of Springs Drive with a sign that says Medicine Hat on it & drinking from a wine bottle. The caller had spoken with the male & he said he planned on sleeping there for the night. Officers attended & assisted the male with getting aid from Social Services.
9:05 PM - report of an erratic driver in a black Ford Mustang on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive travelling at a very high rate of speed. A plate number was able to be obtained during the call. Police spoke with & gave a verbal warning to the driver of the vehicle about speeding.
9:55 PM - received call from a male who advised he would like a ride to the hospital. The male was advised he would need to contact a taxi as police do not provide rides to the public.
10:29 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Colonel Otter Drive & Lochwood Place where a grey Ford Escape hit a grey Honda Civic. No one was injured as a result of the collision & no charges were laid.
2019-0CTOBER-14
2:03 AM - 911 call from a male who believes he can hear people moving stuff around in his yard. Police were familiar with the male who suffers from mental health concerns & confirmed no one was at or around his residence. The male advised police he planned to return to the hospital for evaluation.
3:19 AM - 911 call of a male youth who fell out of the box of a moving truck on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue N. E. onto the street, hitting their head. The youth was not alert but conscious & breathing. Police attended the location where EMS was already on scene. The youth was transported to hospital by EMS for evaluation. The adult driver of the truck was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for permitting a person to ride on an unauthorized portion of the exterior of a vehicle. This matter is still under investigation.
7:34 AM - report of an intrusion alarm at a business on the O block of Springs Drive. Officers attended the location & confirmed the alarm to be false. Police had attended this location the day prior & they were still having issues with their alarm panel.
8:02 AM - request received from an alarm monitoring company to return to the business on the O block of Springs Drive to confirm the alarm they are receiving is false as staff on site are unable to provide the proper password. Police confirmed the alarm to be false.
9:35 AM - received call from a male who believed people were trying to run him out of town. The caller stated he could see people walking past his residence in yellow vests & believed he heard someone say they wanted to shoot him. Police attended the caller's residence & confirmed the people in yellow vests were picketers walking up & down the street & no one had said they wanted to shoot him. The male admitted to police that he had consumed drugs prior to their arrival & suffers from concerns with his mental health. The male agreed to take a rest as he had been at the hospital the night prior & would call police if he needed anything further.
10:23 AM - report of multiple sheds being broken into overnight on the 1900 block of Hillcrest Place. Nothing appeared to be stolen but damage had been caused. This matter is still under investigation.
12: 15 PM - report of the caller's purse & its contents being stolen from her mother's vehicle sometime overnight. This matter is still under investigation.
1 :52 PM - report of someone trying to get the caller to go with them. The male advised he just took a photo of the male who was trying to lure him out. The male had contacted police earlier in the day with a similar complaint & suffers with concerns for this mental health. Police attended the residence & reviewed the photo provided by the male & confirmed no one was in the photograph. The male was satisfied with the response.
2:50 PM - report of the caller being scammed over the telephone & provided her driver's licence information. The caller was advised to contact Equifax to confirm there was no suspicious activity associated to her name.
3:47 PM - report of the caller's TV being stolen by someone who did work for him & replaced it with one that doesn't work. This matter is still under investigation.
4:03 PM - report of people in the caller's yard. This was the third call police received from the caller & attended his residence & confirmed no one was in his yard. Police offered to take the caller to the hospital for evaluation however he declined & told police he would be getting his medications the next day & was going to go have a rest.
5:27 PM - 911 misdial from a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. Upon call back the dispatcher spoke with staff who confirmed 911 had been dialled by mistake. Police also attended the location & confirmed no emergency was taking place.
6:53 PM - received fourth call of people in the caller's yard. Police attended the residence & spoke to the male who was suffering with concerns to his mental health & agreed to go with the police to hospital for evaluation.
7:50 PM - report of a sexual assault. This matter is still under investigation.
8:45 PM - report of the caller's ex-boyfriend trying to contact her over social media & she doesn't want anything to do with him as he had been previously charged for assaulting her. This matter is still under investigation.
