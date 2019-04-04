Business and property owners in Swift Current’s downtown district can now apply for revitalization grants for the restoration and maintenance of their properties.
Swift Current Main Street has created a new incentive program with matching grants for facade refurbishment and restoration, exterior alterations, building maintenance, signage, and downtown beautification and landscaping.
Lloyd Begley, the Swift Current Main Street board chair, said the organization is very excited to launch the new incentive program.
“Owners of properties within downtown Swift Current are eligible to receive incentives toward further investments in their properties,” he mentioned. “These incentives are offered by the Swift Current Main Street organization and the City of Swift Current to provide property owners within the downtown central commercial district tangible community support as well as the financial means necessary to assist with the restoration and maintenance of our downtown resources to the benefit of the community as a whole.”
The downtown central commercial district stretches from North Railway Street to Sidney Street, and from 1st Avenue West to 1st Avenue East.
The City of Swift Current became an accredited community in the Main Street Saskatchewan program in 2014.
“When we originally applied to the province to get involved in the Main Street program, it was always in our minds to take a greater involvement in the development of the downtown core and really to try to maximize our efforts in improving the facades and the look of downtown with respect to some of the building that are vacant or some that are newly being used for different purposes,” he said. “We wanted to give property and business owners within that district the opportunity to tap into some provincial funding.”
According to Begley the City of Swift Current and business property owners received approximately $37,000 under the former provincial program to invest in downtown properties and streetscapes.
“Several property owners within that district have been able to take advantage of the program up to now, and the goal is to continue doing it,” he said. “We have funds on a rotating basis that yearly we'll be able to offer. We don't have as much as the province had, but we'll be able to offer a little bit to each business owner based on what we have and then once that amount runs out at the end of the year, then next year we'll continue on.”
The Main Street Saskatchewan program was suspended two years ago due to budget adjustments in the 2017 provincial budget, but Swift Current Main Street decided to carry on and was able to make the transition with the help of City administration.
“We wanted to continue with our own improvements within the City of Swift Current's downtown core and so Main Street Swift Current always continued to meet,” he said. “The board changed a bit from people coming and leaving, but the goal still is to continue with the development of the facade improvements and to provide property and business owners within that district the opportunity to tap into what is now a municipal and a locally funded Main Street improvement program.”
For 2019 there will be around $60,000 available for the new incentive program. This amount includes money that is still left over from the provincial program as well as funding from the City of Swift Current.
“Then going forward, through different funding campaigns and different sorts of innovative ventures to raise some funds for 2020 along with a grant from the City of $20,000 is what we'll have for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for as long as the program operates, but there's no plan for it to end,” he said.
The grant program will have many broader benefits for the community. It contributes toward the revitalization of the downtown central commercial district through building improvements and upgrades. The program is also environmentally friendly due to the re-use of existing buildings without the need for additional infrastructure that expands the city’s footprint.
“It's using what's already there in a smart way to continue the building's use and to preserve it's past,” he said.
The revitalization grants are available to property owners in the downtown central commercial district who are not in arrears with their City taxes. Properties owned or used by government agencies are not eligible for these grants, unless a non-profit, community group has assumed responsibility for the maintenance of a building through a long-term lease or legal agreement with a government agency.
A grant for exterior alterations will cover 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $10,000. This grant can be used for repair and restoration of an exterior building fabric facade, including conservation or repair of original elements, cleaning, cladding, roof repairs, chimney work, window repair or replacement, painting, restoration of significant architectural detail, removal of inappropriate materials, and appropriate use of signs and awnings.
Begley noted that the work will have to comply with specific criteria and guidelines in relation to heritage buildings.
“You can't use PVC windows, but you can do metal clad,” he said. “There's a giant document on the standards and guidelines for the care of heritage buildings in Canada that this is all based on, and it really is to bring back the look of our heritage in the downtown master plan.”
The grants for building maintenance (for example for gutters, downspouts, foundation work, non-traditional roofing), signage, and downtown beautification, landscaping and planters will cover 50 per of eligible costs to a maximum grant value of $2,000. The previous provincial program did not include a category of funding for building maintenance.
“So we have expanded the program a little bit with respect to what property owners can receive a grant to do,” he said.
Successful applicants have 12 months to complete the work, but with the possibility of an extension if it is approved by the Swift Current Main Street board.
Heritage facade renderings can be provided to property owners at no cost to assist them with decisions about potential facade refurbishment, restoration or renovation.
Information about the new grant program is available on the Swift Current Main Street website at www.mainstreetsc.ca. The application form and the complete program guide can be downloaded from this website. Enquiries can also be directed to Begley at the Swift Current Museum (call 306-778-2775) or in person with the Planning and Growth Development Division at City Hall.
