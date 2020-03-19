The Salvation Army has provided some information to those in southwest Sask regarding donations and cancellations and postponement of services and events:
"Greetings to everyone who is attempting to continue in an ever changing situation. It is no different here at The Salvation Army. We are seeing things change and evolve rapidly, with that thought in mind please allow us to share with you some of the things that are happening today.
The Salvation Army churches and places of worship are closed across Canada until April 30, 2020.
All of our non-essential services are being scaled back until the end of April.
Voit See territorial youth congress postponed until spring 2021
All church services in long term care facilities have been cancelled until further notice.
Fine option and community service orders are not having face to face meetings
Free income tax services have been postponed until April 6, 2020.
The Lent services with the combined ministerial have been cancelled.
Our Thrift Stores across Canada are closed to the public effective closing time today. The staff will continue to receive donations and do a thorough clean of the store. Staff will also be redeployed within our organization. Some of them may be working in the food bank; sorting, receiving donations and packing hampers for families who need our assistance.
Here is the good news in all of these closures, the Food Bank remains open. We are here to serve those who may be finding themselves short on food. They can contact the appointment line at 306-741-0408. Please leave your name and a phone number where they can be reached. It is possible to text a message as well. Someone will return your call within 24 hours Monday to Friday.
We are still receiving donations of groceries. If you notice that you may have purchased too much and have no room for it, our food bank can put it to use. In the days and weeks as people are off work longer, the needs will increase; let’s be prepared to serve.
To the Swift Current Diamond Energy Female AAA Wildcats who did that toilet paper toss in December – who knew it would be a much needed item now? Thanks again!
Sincerely
Captains Ed and Charlotte Dean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.