Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had meetings with a variety of organizations during his visit to Swift Current, Feb. 19.
It was part of his four-day tour to different communities around the province in the run-up to the spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislature, which will start on March 2.
He was accompanied by Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley during his visit to the city. Moe spoke about his time in the city during an interview with local media.
“Really just listening,” he said. “Listening to what's on their mind, their concerns and ultimately how we can continue with the partnership that we have between the provincial government and those businesses that are driving our economy, those community-based organizations that are making life better for people and meeting with our municipal leaders, our partners really in the infrastructure that we provide in our communities and our RMs across the province.”
During the morning he visited the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre and he had a meeting with Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce board members. He also had a joint discussion with Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault and RM of Swift Current Reeve Bob Neufeld. The premier made visits to Diamond Energy Services and ETG Commodities in the afternoon.
Moe noted the disruption of rail services by protestors came up during discussions, and businesses were concerned about the impact it will have on them. He had a clear point of view about railway blockades.
