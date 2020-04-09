The provincial government today announced the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP).
The $50 million program will provide financial support to small and medium-sized businesses that have had to temporarily close or significantly curtail operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SSBEP provides a one-time grant for small and medium-sized enterprises directly affected by government public health orders related to COVID-19. Grants will be paid based on 15 per cent of a business’ monthly sales revenue, to a maximum of $5,000.
To be eligible for the SSBEP, a business must:
•have been fully operational on February 29, 2020;
•have ceased or curtailed operations as a result of the COVID-19 public health order;
•have less than 500 employees; and
•commit to reopen business operations following the cancellation of the COVID-19 public health order.
Further details and applications will be available on April 13.
We recognize this will not solve all of the problems - but this is a first step and we will continue to work with businesses to get through the pandemic.
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/april/09/small-business-support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.