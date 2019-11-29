The Swift Current Oratorio Choir will present “My Favourite Things about Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Shaunavon at Centre Street United Church and at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Zion Mennonite Church in Swift Current.
The music, selected by Marcia McLean, conductor, will reflect the sentiment of the season with reminiscences by choir members which will remind us of our own memories of Christmas past. Guest choir, Prairie Spirit, will also be presenting songs of the Christmas season.
Many of the selections sung will be familiar to the audience and several have been re-arranged to provide a fresh new perspective on well known tunes. Duo pianists, Sheila Braun and Amy Wiens, will accompany the choir on “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and Kortney Kehler-Shaw will highlight the melodies of some selections on her flute.
The choir’s repertoire will range from Vivaldi’s “Antiphonal Gloria” featuring both choirs and “Thou Must Leave Thy Lowly Dwelling” by Berlioz to a jazz arrangement of three Christmas songs “Frosty the Snowman”, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red- Nosed Reindeer”.
The Swift Current Oratorio choir features singers from Swift Current, Shaunavon, East End, Herbert, Mankota and other out-lying areas.
Months of diligent practise has gone into the preparation of this music. Bring in the spirit of Christmas by attending “My Favourite Things about Christmas!”
Tickets remain at a very reasonable price and are $15 in advance at Pharmasave in Swift Current and Berg’s Home Furnishings in Shaunavon and $20 at the door. This is a family friendly concert! - children under 12 are free and student tickets are $10 at the door.
