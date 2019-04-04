The Swift Current Branch Library experienced a banner year in 2018 with a celebration of 100 years of service to the community and continued growth in the number of library users.
Library activities during the past year were discussed at the annual general meeting of the Swift Current Branch Library board, March 20.
“We had a very busy, positive year,” Branch Manager Andrea McCrimmon said after the meeting. “It was our 100th anniversary last year. So we did a whole lot of programming around that and we also did a lot of research into the 100-year history of the Swift Current Library. It was really cool to see the progression of what the community built over the last 100 years, and all the challenges that our community has overcome to have a really great library.”
One of the more recent challenges in the library’s history happened in 2017, when the provincial government considered a significant budget cut to Saskatchewan libraries. A public outcry over the potential impact on library services resulted in a government decision to maintain funding at the same level as the previous year. For 2018 the provincial funding remained at the same level as in 2017.
“In 2018 the City of Swift Current increased the city library funding by about three per cent and provincial funding remained steady,” she said. “So we were pleased that we could continue our work with some certainty of where the funding was coming from.”
According to McCrimmon the City of Swift Current is a big part of the library’s success and it provides support in various ways.
“They own the building, so they provide us with the library facility,” she said. “They give us a healthy budget for purchasing furniture, and they provide all the public and staff computers and most of the software on the computers. They’re really an integral part of how the Swift Current Library runs.”
During 2018 the City renovated the library’s staff offices, back hallway and kitchen. The City also installed a new VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephone system in the library.
Various activities took place to celebrate the library’s 100th anniversary. The anniversary party was a big success and was attended by about 500 people. She felt the community’s use of the library was another highlight of the year.
“What stands out for me is just how well-used the library is year after year,” she said. “The library is a very valued service and people are still getting a lot of use out of it.”
There were 697 new patron registrations in 2018. The in-person visits increased from 103,466 in 2017 to 104,484 in 2018.
“I think we’re doing a good job of reaching out to the public,” she said. “We go out to events and tell people what the library has to offer. We also are happy when community groups come into the library and make use of the facility. For example, our seniors’ groups are coming in regularly every week. They have become huge users of the library. That’s something we have done really successfully that meets a need both from the library’s perspective and from their perspective. I think what the Swift Current Library does a good job of is meeting the needs of the community. When we see something that our community is missing, we can adapt to fill those needs.”
During the year the library was open to the public for 3,336 hours. There were 1,020 library program, 246 one-on-one technology training sessions, 356 items were printed on the library’s 3D printer, and staff answered 4,979 reference and information questions.
In-branch circulation of library material increased from 118,328 in 2017 to 122,235 in 2018. The eBooks and eAudiobooks circulation in 2018 was 17,763 and this represented 13 per cent of total circulation.
“It grew really rapidly when they were first introduced,” she said. “We spent quite a number of years letting people know that they have access to them and also helping people understand how to use them on their devices. It’s kind of plateaued a little bit. We get a lot of feedback that people love physical books, but we do have a really strong group of people who really love their eBooks and eAudiobooks. So I think they’re around to stay for sure, and I don’t think that print books are going to drop off any time soon.”
The use of public computers in the library decreased from 14,799 in 2017 to 12,421 in 2018, but many patrons were using their own devices to connect to the public Wi-Fi.
“We had over 8,000 different users connecting to the public Wi-Fi,” she said. “So that is a very big number and I think that makes up for the decrease in people using our public access computers.”
The library introduced a new regular program, Evening Storytime, during 2018 in response to a request from patrons. It takes place once a week on Wednesday evenings and it has been very popular.
“We were getting some feedback from parents that they would really love to have something in the evening in the week to take their kids to,” she said. “This was particularly the message from parents who work all day and then their kids may be in daycare or in school, and so they were just really eager to have something in the evenings that they could take their kids out to and have fun in a way that promotes literacy. The response has been really strong. Sometimes the kids’ area is jam-packed with kids having fun on Wednesday evenings.”
Newcomer Library Connections is a new monthly program provided since January 2018. It is a result of a partnership with the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre
“The Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre has been coming to the library once a month to help meet newcomers at the library and help them feel comfortable with accessing library programs and services,” she said. “We can give newcomers a hand registering to become library members, and we’ve also done a number of bilingual story times at the same time in conjunction with Newcomer Library Connections. I think that’s been a really positive way to make newcomers feel comfortable using the library and for getting them connected to everything that our city has to offer.”
The library has a senior outreach program to make it easier for seniors to obtain library material. Library staff and volunteers served almost 100 patrons at eight different facilities in the city and over 4,500 books were checked out through this service.
The library board carries out various fundraising efforts every year. The money is used for library programs and to purchase additional materials.
“We can’t use it for paying for staff or operations,” McCrimmon said. “We bought a lot of bestsellers for our patrons so that there’s always something new on the shelves. People can access popular materials without waiting months and months for a hold to come in. We also bought $4,000 worth of eBooks and eAudiobooks and that is for patrons across southwest Saskatchewan. So anyone from Chinook Regional Library can borrow those.”
A total of $12,910.04 was raised in 2018, which included a substantial donation of $5,000 from the Senior Citizens’ Activity Centre after its closure. Seniors who used to go to the centre’s downtown location, have started to come to the library for their weekly bridge, whist, scrabble and crib games.
For 2019 the board has started the Adopt a Book fundraising initiative to buy extra books for the library.
“We are encouraging people to adopt a library book for their whole community for $25,” she said. “We give out charitable tax receipts and then you could have an inscription put in the front cover of the book saying that this is a book that you adopted for your whole community.”
