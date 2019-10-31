Great Plains College is proud to renew a strategic alliance with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner (OTC) that promises the two will continue to work together to educate on Treaties and Indigenous knowledge, and to promote an Indigenous-inclusive learning environment.
The original two-year partnership was made official in 2017, and in that time, the college and OTC have worked together to incorporate Indigenous perspectives, knowledge and reconciliation into the college’s six locations for both students and staff.
“The decision to formally partner with OTC has brought more awareness and greater educational opportunities to our college community; our staff are more educated, our students more aware and our communities more involved,” said David Keast, President & CEO at Great Plains College. “We look forward to building upon the foundation that has been set over the past two years to ensure all those connected to our college have a good understanding of treaties, the treaty relationship and reconciliation.”
Since 2017, OTC has provided presentations directly to Great Plains College students, delivered training sessions to staff at multiple locations and at an annual staff gathering, and supported the college in establishing an Indigenous Engagement Committee. OTC has also supported the college in hosting a number of reconciliation events, including the Walk for Reconciliation in Swift Current and a Rural Reconciliation event in Warman.
“Great Plains College has shown a commitment to including Indigenous perspectives and knowledge in their college culture, and we look forward to continuing our work together to promote reconciliation through education,” said Mary Culbertson, Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan.
OTC and Great Plains College will continue to work together to provide staff training sessions, student presentations and community events to promote dialogue, education and understanding of Treaties, the Treaty relationship and Reconciliation.
