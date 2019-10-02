There was a sense of anticipation at the SCBEX mixer at Great Plains College on Sept. 24, where the finalists were announced for the 21st annual Swift Current Business Excellence Spirit of Swift Current awards.
The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the well-attended event in recognition of all the nominees.
“The crowd just grows exponentially with the number of nominees and potential finalists,” chamber CEO Karla Wiens said. ““We invite them to bring their staff, their friends, their family, and of course we invite all of the awards sponsors and the mixer sponsors to attend, because events like this aren't possible without them. So I think that the crowd here is really a testament that people are invested in each other's success in Swift Current. It's a lovely evening of celebration prior to the awards evening.”
The chamber received a record number of nominations from the community, and to be nominated is therefore a recognition by peers, colleagues and customers.
There were 170 nominations across eight award categories and there were 95 nominees, which was also a new record. Wiens said it was exciting to see the interest and support for the awards process.
“I've been with the chamber for just over two years and the first year we had 54,” she noted. “So our community has really come a long way in thanking each other and recognizing the fantastic things that we have going on that make our community the best place to live, work and invest.”
The growing number of nominations might be a reflection of a larger awareness in the community about the chamber and the SCBEX awards.
“I sincerely hope so,” she said. “Our job as a chamber is to promote our member businesses and part of promotion is recognizing excellence with the award season, but also getting out in the community and promoting our local business community any way that we can. So I hope that spreading the word and the more people that know will be a snowball effect.”
This event used to be on the night before the SCBEX awards gala, but it is now held a few weeks earlier to announce the finalists, which creates some additional excitement for the awards and more awareness about nominees.
The chamber is following the same selection process than the previous two years to determine the finalists and eventual winner in each category. Nominations were submitted by the public, and the list of nominees was compiled from these submissions.
A selection committee that consisted of last year's SCBEX winners picked the three finalists in each category, which was announced at the SCBEX mixer.
“When the nominations come in, there's usually some words attached with that, and we compile all of that and give that to our selection committee, who goes through it and picks their top three,” she explained. “I don't envy their job this year, it would have been a very tough decision. There's an amazing array, the variety in the list of nominees this year was spectacular.”
The members of the selection committee did not meet, but made their decision individually without discussion with other members of the committee.
“That was a varied group, whoever they appoint, and they were each given a package individually,” she said. “They were sent back anonymously and we tallied who got the most votes in each category for the top three.”
The final decision on the winner in each category is made through a secret ballot at a meeting of the chamber's board of directors.
“They all get a vote and we tally it anonymously,” she said. “So the board of directors will not know who the winners are of SCBEX until that night as well.”
The winners in the different award categories will be announced at the SCBEX awards night at the Living Sky Casino event centre, Oct. 25.
The recipients of two awards have already been selected by the chamber's board of directors through a process of discussion and consensus. SaskAbilities Swift Current is the recipient of the Member Business of the Year award and the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.
Chamber members made a surprise visit to the Healthcare Foundation’s office on Sept. 23 to announce the induction.
“It's an incredible thing,” Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Clay Thompson told the Prairie Post. “They showed up at our office yesterday, and made the presentation, and as I said to them, for the first time in a long time I've been speechless. We work hard to try and do what we do, but sometimes to have somebody recognize it was just incredible.”
The Healthcare Foundation was started in 1999 and he felt the induction into the Business Hall of Fame is a recognition of all the work done during the past 20 years.
“I'm very happy, not only for us, the current batch of foundation workers and volunteers, but the people that have done it for the past 20 years,” he said. “I've been there 10 years and there's a group of people 10 years prior to that that worked hard as well. So this is an award that goes back over 20 years in my mind and it's very important, very humbling and it's a huge honour for us.”
The induction will be a great way for the organization to celebrate its 20th anniversary year and the award will personally also have special significance for Thompson, because he will be retiring at the end of this year.
As far as he knows, the Healthcare Foundation has been a chamber member since 1999. Chamber membership has various benefits for the non-profit organization, which was established to raise funds in support of healthcare services in the southwest.
“It helps us to be a part of the community, it shows our commitment to the community, and frankly gives us an access to some promotional stuff too,” he said.
He felt that chamber membership has probably also helped to raise the profile of the Healthcare Foundation in the business community.
“I would strongly recommend that any business, a home-based business or a store front business, should belong to the chamber,” he said. “The chamber is more than just a group of businesses. There's that whole networking aspect.”
Below are the three finalists in each award category that were announced at the SCBEX mixer:
Start-up/New business: Badlands Coffee, Little Something Boutique, 2% Realty.
Home based business: Brandon Wiebe Graphic Design, The Landing Studio, Garden of Eden Greenhouse & Gifts.
Small business: Wine Creek, Brenda Bridle Medical Aesthetician, Swift Shoe.
Medium business: Linn's Hair Shop, Buffalo Brew Pub, NuWest Interiors.
Large business: SWT, Fountain Tire, B & A Petroleum.
Employer of person(s) with Disabilities: Pioneer Co-op, Imagine Early Learning Centre, Boston Pizza.
Not-for-Profit: The Centre (SCCYI), Southwest Crisis Services, Partners in Employment (SaskAbilities).
Citizen of the Year: Devon Oman, Stephanie Prpick-Boss, Robin Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.