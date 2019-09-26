The City of Swift Current continues with the planning process for the project to realign a major intersection at the corner of the Central Avenue North and Battleford Trail.
The surface works at the realigned intersection will be carried out by Mobile Paving. The company was able to maintain the unit pricing from the 2019 road program for this work, which will only be carried out next year.
Councillors therefore voted in favour of a motion at the regular council meeting on Sept. 23 to approve a change order of $575,000 to the 2019 road program contract with Mobile Paving for this surface work.
The total cost of this project will be $700,000. Council has previously approved funding for this project from the 2020 capital budget.
The City has received a grant of $100,000 from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund for the improvement project, and the City will contribute the remaining $600,000 towards this project.
The detail design for the intersection realignment was finalized in August by the engineering consulting company WSP.
Mitch Minken, the City’s general manager of infrastructure and operations, noted in his report to council that the total budget cost of $700,000 includes additional expenses of $130,000.
“There’s some engineering cost,” he said after the meeting. “In order to satisfy the grant, there’s a report that’s got to get written at the end of how we improved traffic safety. So it’s mostly those kinds of costs that are there.”
The realignment of the intersection will require the relocation of some utility services, and this is also part of the additional expenses.
“There’s some utility moves that got to happen there,” he said. “There’s some SaskTel cables and natural gas line and a storm line that’s got to get moved as part of that.”
The realignment of the intersection will improve sight lines and traffic flow, and this will result in increased safety for road users.
Some of the initial site work will already be carried out this fall, and it will then continue next spring.
“The plan at this point is to place all the base materials this fall,” he said. “So place all the base dirt, build up the ditch on the side for where the new road bed is going to be, and then that will be the end of the work for this fall. And then first thing in the spring will be to do the final gravel base work and concrete work and paving work for the realignment of the intersection.”
Council reallocates funding to biosolids management program:
Council approved a motion to reallocate funding to the biosolids management program at the wastewater treatment plant, which will cover the extra cost of filling geotextile bags with treated sewage sludge (biosolids).
The biosolids management program was implemented to prevent a buildup of treated sewage sludge in the primary lagoon cell at the wastewater treatment plant.
“The sludge in the lagoon is biodegraded by microorganisms into biosolids,” Minken told the meeting. “The buildup of biosolids restricts space in the lagoon cell. The removal of biosolids from the lagoon is required to maintain its intended capacity.”
Stantec, an engineering consulting company, completed a study in 2016 about the biosolids buildup issue. It recommended the use of geotextile bags to contain biosolids while water is redistributed back into the lagoon. These bags can be refilled after the biosolids have dewatered.
“The long-term plan is to top up the bags every two to three years until the biosolids are stable and can be used as cover material in the landfill,” he said.
Lambourne Environmental was appointed in 2017 to supply and fill the geotextile bags. The City’s capital budget for 2019 includes an amount of $168,000 to top up these bags, but the actual cost will be $221,375 (PST included, GST excluded).
The extra cost of this work will be covered through the reallocation of $53,500 from the 2019 piping upgrade and lining project.
“The piping upgrade/lining project is an item reserved in the case of piping deterioration,” Minken said. “This year the piping has been functioning well and there are no signs of needed repairs.”
