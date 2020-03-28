Swift Current City Council passed a motion on March 27 to extend short-term financial relief and flexibility to all City of Swift Current residential and commercial Property Tax and Utility customers who are experiencing the effects of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a Council, we understand that there is a significant economic impact on individuals and businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “It is our hope that, by extending this financial relief, we can ease some of the stress that many are feeling and allow people to focus on staying healthy and getting through this situation.”
PROPERTY TAXES:
2020 Property Tax Notices will be delivered to property owners by the end of May 2020, and the Due Date on these notices will be changed to September 30, 2020.
The City has extended a three-month grace period to provide customers with additional time to pay 2020 Property Taxes. The original due date was June 30, 2020.
UTILITY ACCOUNTS:
The City will also be providing flexibility options to Utility account holders, allowing these customers to defer payments without penalty through the summer. Effective immediately, the City’s Financial Services Department will:
Suspend Utility disconnections due to non-payment until September 30, 2020.
Suspend late payment charges on all Utility accounts until September 30, 2020.
Suspend all collection activities.
PRE-AUTHORIZED PAYMENTS:
In light of these new flexibility options, customers who are currently on Pre-Authorized Payment plans with the City have the option to suspend these payments. Those who wish to do so can call 306.778.2731 or email customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca for assistance.
WE’RE HERE TO SERVE YOU
Despite the closure of City Hall to members of the general public, we are committed to delivering service to the community, albeit in a different manner than you’ve become used to. If you need to get in touch with us, the following contact information can help direct you to our staff, who are available from 7:45 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.
For General inquiries, please contact City Hall at 306.778.2777 or admin@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Recreation/Leisure inquiries, please contact Community Services at 306.778.2787 or communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Taxation inquiries, please contact 306.778.2704 or taxation@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Utility Billing inquiries, please contact 306.778.2731 or customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Planning inquiries, including Bylaw, Business Development and Building Services, please contact 306.778.2714 or plng@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Infrastructure & Operations inquiries, including Engineering, Environmental Services and Public Works, please contact 306.778.2748 or eng@swiftcurrent.ca.
For Light & Power inquiries, please contact 306.778.2770 or lightandpower@swiftcurrent.ca.
As the City will continue to rely on services such as Canada Post and deliveries, arrangements will be made to provide limited access to these service providers. If you fall under this category, please contact 306.778.2777 to make arrangements.
COVID-19 INFORMATION:
Citizens who wish to learn more about 2019 Novel Coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:
Public Health Agency of Canada
Government of Saskatchewan
Residents who wish to learn more about the City of Swift Current’s response to COVID-19 can visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/coronavirus.
