The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce had a successful year with growing membership and increased revenue.
Reports about the organization’s activities during the past year were presented at the annual general meeting, which took place in the Great Plains College boardroom, March 27.
Motions were adopted at the meeting to approve the 2019 board of directors and executive. Business consultant Karen Richmond, who previously was a member of the Great Plains College management team, is the new board chair. This is her fourth year on the board and she is serving her second term.
“When I was working for the college, I thought it was very important that the chamber be an advocate for business and that the college be involved in that,” she said after the meeting. “When I allowed my name to stand I was fortunate enough to be elected, and the more I got involved with the chamber, the more I found that there was a lot of work to be done regarding the administration of the organization to just get us into the 21st century. So it's been fun.”
She has always considered membership growth to be a key goal and it will be a priority during her term as board chair.
“Way back in the Action Swift Current day, the retention of businesses was our focus, because we believed that if you retain the members you have, they will become your advocates and they will then promote the growth of the organization,” she said. “I think that’s what we’ve seen in the last couple years here at the chamber.”
The chamber implemented a new strategic plan last year with four key priorities in relation to membership, communications, administration and finances.
“I think we’re doing well,” she said about reaching those goals. “Being a small organization with limited staff and volunteer directors it takes a lot of time to advocate and to do all the work that we’re doing. We’ve focused on establishing a strong financial basis for the chamber and getting the membership involved, and I think we’ve been very successful in that, and we will again this coming year work very hard to make sure that continues.”
She credited chamber staff, CEO Karla Wiens and Executive Assistant Mike Rogowski, for actively pursuing new members.
“There are some businesses that were members and some that have never been, and just the fact that we’re calling them and reaching out to them, telling them what we can do and asking what we can do for them and what our serves are, I think is very helpful,” Richmond said.
One of the remaining challenges for the chamber is to attract businesses that are located outside the city.
“I personally would like to see more involvement from the rural business and I think that will be one of the things that I will be looking at in this year,” she said.
The chamber will be doing something different for the upcoming Chamber on Tap networking event for members on April 16, which will take place outside the city at Garden of Eden Greenhouse & Gifts.
“Hopefully that will be sending a message to some of our other rural businesses that we would like them to participate more actively,” she said.
For Wiens the attraction of rural-based businesses as members of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce is also a key goal.
“It’s a challenge but I look at it as an opportunity,” she said. “In a rural market some of our business members have different challenges than they would in cities, but it’s an opportunity for us to work together. I think our business community here in southwest Saskatchewan is very supportive of each other, and they know that when someone else has success it usually is a cycle. So when our business community is successful, the entire community is. Our community rallies around our businesses as well.”
Chamber membership increased from 342 at the start of 2018 to 362 by the end of the year. The goal was to increase membership between five and 10 per cent during the year, and they achieved seven per cent.
Membership growth has continued in 2019 and reached 374 in March, which is a growth of 9.3 per cent over 15 months.
Eleven chamber members gave up their membership in 2018 for various reasons. The chamber’s target was a retention rate of 98 per cent, and they achieved a rate of 97 per cent.
The chamber’s retention strategy includes a goal to have regular contact with members. The intention is that chamber staff will visit members in person a minimum of once every two years.
Other goals are to create new and relevant events for members, to facilitate information flow, to identify trending issues of relevance to businesses, and to be a voice for southwest Saskatchewan businesses.
“Everything we did we kept our membership in the forefront,” Wiens said. “So a huge driver of our revenue was much more successful events. Those were geared towards our membership, providing relative topics, allowing them the opportunity to interact with other business people, with some of their clients. When you’re focused on your members, we keep that in mind when we’re planning events all the time.”
The chamber hosted three marquee events during the year. The 20th annual Swift Current Business Excellence Awards took place in October. There was a record 110 nominations and a sold-out crowd of 255 attended the awards banquet.
Another marquee event was the 2nd annual Business Connect banquet in November, which was attended by 52 business leaders and 52 students from the Swift Current Comprehensive High School Business Club and the Great Plains College business program. The annual Farmer’s Appreciation Night takes place in March to recognize the importance of the agricultural community to the economy.
The chamber hosted seven Chamber on Tap networking events during 2018 and overall attendance exceeded 300 people. There were numerous learning sessions for chamber members, and topics included cannabis in the workplace, employment standards, hiring practices, trade and export, and financial planning.
The chamber had a successful financial year. Total revenue increased from $206,526 in 2017 to $244,670 in 2018. Membership revenue was higher, and income from events and projects increased noticeably. Expenses were also higher, and increased from $190,422 in 2017 to $213,056 in 2018. Last year's surplus almost doubled compared to the previous year from $16,104 in 2017 to $31,614 in 2018.
The results from the election of board members were announced at the meeting. Carla Carlson and Jesse Kitchen stepped down as directors. The returning directors are Chance Chickoski (MNP), Mark Clements (Innovation Credit Union), and Brock Friesen (Rittinger’s Men’s Wear). The new directors are Warren Hope (Value Partners Investment Counsel) and Nathan McDonald (Swift Current Broncos).
The other directors on the board are Kelsey Adam (Kelsey Adam Real Estate P.C. Ltd.), Bernice Bonneau (Get A Clue Escape Rooms), Doug Evjen (SaskTel), Shaun Hanna (Nightjar Diner Co.), Ken Linsley (Nutrien Ag Solutions), Wim Parmar (Wheatland Machine Shop and Beachcomber Hot Tubs), Karen Richmond (Karen Richmond Consulting), and Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe (Bumper to Bumper/Great West Auto Electric). The appointed representatives to the board are Ryan Plewis (City of Swift Current) and Butch Gering (R.M. of Swift Current No. 137).
The executive members are Karen Richmond (chairperson), Doug Evjen (past chair), Ken Linsley (1st vice chair), Mark Clements (2nd vice chair), and Chance Chickoski (treasurer).
