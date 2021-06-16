The Swift Current Fire Department has been advised that SaskEnergy will be performing safety and maintenance inspections, including a controlled flare, at the Swift Current Town Border Station #1, located north of the intersection of Central Avenue North and Battleford Trail East.All work, including the flare-off, is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th. The schedule may be subject to change based on operating requirements.Citizens may notice this flare; however, are advised that this is not an emergency situation and contacting the Fire Department is not necessary.
Natural gas flare-off to take place within City Limits
