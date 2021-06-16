City of Swift Current giving citizens the heads up on flare-offs
The Swift Current Fire Department has been advised that SaskEnergy will be performing safety and maintenance inspections, including a controlled flare, at the Swift Current Town Border Station #1, located north of the intersection of Central Avenue North and Battleford Trail East.
 
All work, including the flare-off, is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th. The schedule may be subject to change based on operating requirements.
 
Citizens may notice this flare; however, are advised that this is not an emergency situation and contacting the Fire Department is not necessary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.