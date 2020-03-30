As part of the Government of Canada’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, Parks Canada is encouraging Canadians to stay home and hassuspended all visitor services and all visitor motor vehicle access to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas, until further notice.
These measures are temporary and are being implemented to help protect the health and safety of our visitors, our employees, and all Canadians.
We know that the steps we are taking to help keep Canadians safe are an imposition on the many visitors who come and enjoy Parks Canada places each spring. We are hopeful that you will be understanding of the choices we are making under the unique circumstances we are all facing at this time.
Since this is an evolving situation, we encourage you to visit our website for regular updates and Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest information on COVID-19.
For current pass holders, Parks Canada will automatically extend the end date of annual passes and Discovery Passes for the full duration of the suspension period. Find more details on how the current situation will affect passes. If you have made a campground reservation, we are also taking steps to help you. Find out more about reservations on our website.
We appreciate your patience at this challenging time. We commit to keeping you and all visitors informed and we look forward to when we can all visit and enjoyParks Canada places once again.
#StayHome #FlattenTheCurve
