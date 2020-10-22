With the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the safest way for citizens to cast their vote in upcoming municipal election is via Mail-In Ballot. This process allows voters to vote from the safety and comfort of home.
With a steady stream of Mail-In Ballot Applications already received by the Returning Officer, Jackie Schlamp, Ms. Schlamp would like to notify applicants that Mail-In Ballots will begin to be delivered today, Thursday, October 22nd.
“We are very encouraged by the number of voters who have already chosen to cast their ballots through the mail,” said Schlamp. “This is not only the safest method for voters to avoid potential crowds at the three municipal polling stations, but it is also a more convenient method.”
Voters are reminded that they have until November 5th to apply for a Mail-In Ballot, and they can find more information on this process, including the full Mail-In Ballot Application, at www.swiftcurrent.ca/vote.
