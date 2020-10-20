The Morse RCMP would like to remind you to be cautious when buying or selling items online.
Recently we have been made aware of several incidents where hopeful sellers have struck a deal, but upon receiving the cheque in the mail, found that the "buyer" needed a favour...
The buyer will send a cheque for an amount more than was agreed upon and then ask you to cash the cheque, keep some of the extra money for yourself, and return the rest of the overage. This may seem like a generous offer, but the catch is that the cheque is a fake and you are then out the cash that was sent to the "buyer". Remember, if an online deal seems too good to be true... well, you know the rest.
If you suspect that you are dealing with a fraudster, cease all communication and DO NOT accept or send any funds. Further information about common scams and ways to protect yourself can be found on The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website (https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm).
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
