Between Sept. 25-26, Morse RCMP responded to break and enters to five businesses in Chaplin and Herbert.
In each case, the male suspect defeated door locks and then put them back in place so that the damage was not immediately obvious.
Once inside each business, the suspect stole varying sums of cash and coin. In one instance, the suspect stolen a large number of Canadian one dollar bills. The suspect also stole a black 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 682KKU and this vehicle is still outstanding. It is believed the suspect is travelling west along Highway 1. The suspect is believed to be a white male, in his 40s or 50s with a medium build, glasses, and balding. He was last seen wearing a dark bunnyhug with white strings and a backpack.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP.
