The Morse RCMP detachment has charged a Chaplin man with child pornography offences in relation to an investigation that began in November 2019, into the possession and online accessing of child pornography.
On November 29, 2019 members of the Morse RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence in Chaplin that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Several computers and digital storage devices were seized for further forensic analysis by the Regina Technological Crime Unit and the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.
On February 9, 2020 Robert Scott Ackert, age 56, of Chaplin, was arrested and has been charged with:
- Possession of Child Pornography, contrary to Sec. 163.1 (4) of the Criminal Code; and
- Accessing Child Pornography, contrary to Sec. 163.1 (4.1) of the Criminal Code.
Ackert will be appearing in Swift Current Provincial Court on February 10.
