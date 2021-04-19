Chinook School Division administration has been informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that a positive COVID-19 case has been diagnosed in an individual at Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) and an individual at Leader Composite School (LCS).
Communication has been shared with the school communities and any individuals who may have been in close contact with the cases have received letters or have been contacted by the SHA to provide direction.
The affected classes at SCCHS are currently participating in Remote Learning due to another recent case.
Public Health has indicated that transmission did not occur at the school between these cases.
The high school classes at LCS are currently participating in Remote Learning and all other grades will now be moving to Remote Learning as well. This is being done as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff, in addition to supporting the efforts of Public Health.
To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.
All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.
Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.
Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.
Information on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe School Plan can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan
A parent package of information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be downloaded at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/-/media/files/coronavirus/education/safe-schools-plan-parent-package.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.