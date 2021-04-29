Chinook School Division administration has been informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that an additional positive COVID-19 case has been diagnosed in an individual at Gull Lake School.
Communication has been shared with the school community and any individuals who may have been in close contact with the case have received letters or have been contacted by the SHA to provide
direction.
As a precautionary measure, in addition to supporting the efforts of Public Health, students in the affected classes at Gull Lake School will move to Remote Learning.
To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.
This is in addition to a positive case in each of Sidney Street and Frontier Schools.
All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.
Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.
Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.
Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe Schools Plan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-safe-schools-plan
Information on self isolation: www.saskatchewan.ca/self-isolation
