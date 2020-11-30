Chinook School Division administration has been informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that a positive COVID-19 case was identified in three individuals at Swift Current Comprehensive High School, three individuals at École Centennial, two individuals at O.M. Irwin School, two individuals at Ponteix School, and six individuals at Success School.
This adds to the one case each at Success and Shaunavon Public School which were reported Nov. 28.
Communication has been shared with the school communities where necessary and any individuals who may have been in close contact with the cases have received letters from the SHA to provide direction.
As an extra precaution and to support the efforts of Public Health, students in the affected classes at
SCCHS, École Centennial and O.M. Irwin will move to Remote Learning for the necessary time period. All classes at Ponteix and Success schools are currently participating in Remote Learning due to earlier cases. The Remote Learning period will be extended for Ponteix School.
A deep clean and disinfection will be completed in the schools. All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff.
To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.
We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.
Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.
Information on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe School Plan can be found at
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan
A parent package of information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be downloaded at
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/-/media/files/coronavirus/education/safe-schools-plan-parent-package.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.