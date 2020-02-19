Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe feels a conference call between premiers will be an opportunity to provide a road map for the federal government on dealing with the rail blockades.
He has organized a conference call on Wednesday afternoon with premiers to discuss the ongoing rail blockades.
Moe is spending the day in Swift Current with local MLA Everett Hindley to have meetings with various organizations, but the rail blockade has been front and centre throughout the day in the run-up to the afternoon's conference call with premiers. He met with several businesses in Swift Current and they are starting to feel the impact of the rail blockades.
“The immediate issues are with respect to rail service and the ability for us to get our goods both into our communities and out of our communities,” he said during an interview with local media.
He called the meeting of premiers in his capacity as the chair of the Council of Federation, the organization that provides a forum for discussions between the premiers of Canada's 13 provinces and territories.
“I called that on request of a couple of premiers to discuss the rail issue, as it is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, not only on export related issues, but also on bringing products into our communities,” he said.
He felt the conference call is an opportunity to provide some direction to the federal government on the rail blockades.
“The opportunity that the premiers have I believe is to have that perspective from provinces across this nation, including our territories, and to bring that together through some type of a consensus or a path forward if you will that ultimately the federal government, this minority administration, has the opportunity to look at and follow, if they choose,” he said.
His own view on the rail blockades is that they are illegal and have to be ended. He referred to the duty of law enforcement agencies to enforce the law.
“How they enforce it is at their discretion with respect to the tactical measures that they're going to use to enforce the law, totally at the law enforcement entities discretion,” he said. “Whether or not they enforce the law is not at their discretion. They are there to enforce the law. So sooner or later it is my true believe that the law will be enforced and these blockades will be removed, if they are not removed voluntarily previously.”
He added that the ending of the rail blockades does not mean there cannot be an opportunity for dialogue with respect to why these blockades are happening.
“There is a conversation that needs to happen, quite likely between the federal government and the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs as well as some other groups across the nation, but that should only happen once these blockades are removed,” he said. “They have a tremendously negative impact on the Canadian economy. They have a negative impact with respect to the economy here in Saskatchewan.”
Moe had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday night and also with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday.
“I've talked openly and candidly with the prime minister with respect to the fact that this cannot go on forever,” Moe said. “We do need to have access to our rail service and I also talked to him quite candidly about the irony of the situation where we have a protest occurring over a gas line, a natural gas line, that is being build to export a product to countries like China and India that would result in about 40 or 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to the coal that they're burning now.”
He therefore feels the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through northern British Columbia should be supported by Canadians.
“Certainly if you are concerned with the climate of the world and the fact that the climate is changing in the world and reducing our emissions globally, this is a project that should most certainly be supported and should be supported by all Canadians, because it is a green project,” he said. “It is an environmentally sustainable project and it's a project that benefits the Canadian economy in multiple cities and by extension every Canadian across the nation.”
