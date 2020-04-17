The Yard Waste Program will be open for the 2020 season, with a few modifications for physical distancing restrictions, starting Tuesday, April 21st and running to Tuesday, November 10th, weather pending. Here is what to expect:
Locations for FREE disposal
• Southside - former St. Joseph’s School site, on Dahl Street
• Northside - Innovation Credit Union i-Plex Parking Lot (new location, lower level)
• Landfill open Mon – Sat, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (last loads in by 4:45 PM)
Hours of Operation at Sites
• Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 9:00 PM
• Friday afternoons from 12:00 to 4:00 PM
• Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
• CLOSED on Sundays on Statutory Holiday Weekends
System of disposal
• Separate bays for ease of disposal, at ground level
• Staggered entry while remaining in your vehicle, to maintain physical distancing regulations
• Individual access to ensure user and staff safety
• Option for those with mobility issues, to remain in vehicle while staff unloads bags
Arriving prepared and emptying contents
1. Separate wood/branches from organic yard waste BEFORE you leave your home. Come prepared to empty any bags you may have used to transport your yard waste.
ACCEPTABLE ORGANICS:
• Weeds, soil, plant matter, flowers, leaves & grass clippings, woodchips, fibre plant containers, brown paper yard bags, and thin sticks < 1/4” diameter or less, are allowed in yard waste bay.
NO PLASTIC BAGS, no biodegradable bags, no pots, nor non-compostable materials, and NO ANIMAL WASTE
ACCEPTABLE WOOD TRIMMINGS:
• Branches - thickness between ¼ and 8-inch diameter or less.
• Please transport oversized branches to the landfill; please note that charges will apply.
• Branches over 8-inch diameter are subject to landfill fees to cover costs associated with grinding the material.
• No lumber, pallets, painted, stained or treated wood – these items go to the landfill.
2. Follow attendant’s direction for remaining in your vehicle, waiting in designated parking.
3. Keeping physical distancing regulations, only one vehicle allowed service at a time. Depending on volume of traffic at the site, this may require some patience.
4. Empty the contents of bags and containers into the bays and adhere to the instructions given by the attendant. Note: for those with mobility issues, attendant will unload your yard waste while you stay in your vehicle.
