An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of The Snow Queen Monday, October 15 at All Saints Catholic School from 3:45pm to 5:45pm.
Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45pm and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are the Snow Queen, Gerda, Gerda’s Grandma, Gerda’s best friend Kay, and Kay’s Grandma. The Gardner Woman, Bae the Reindeer, and Yeti. The Little Robber Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Crow, and the Prince and Princess.There are also Hobgoblins, Snow Animals, Robbers, and Snow Chickens. Students in grades Kindergarten to Grade 8,are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:45-5:45pm to 6:15-8:15pm each day.
THE SNOW QUEEN will be presented on Saturday, October 20 at the Sky Center. The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Swift Current is brought to you by Koncerts for Kids with support from Sponsors: Innovation Credit Union, Swift Current Kiwanis and Contributors
For more information, call Koncerts for Kids chairperson, Tara Garcia,
306-774-4696.
