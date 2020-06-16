Maverick School staff and administration in Swift Current were proud to announce the following 2019-2020 graduates, the largest in the school’s history.
Due to the pandemic and publicx distancing rules, traditional ceremonies were cancelled but they did have COVID-19 safe celebrations.
The graduates included: Jacey Bates; Christian Jeffries; Bailey Padley; Mitchell Clarke; Klyrissa Johnson; Amber Pare; Destiny Fehr; Rory Kequahtooway; Robert Schumann; Kaelen Flaterud; Raeanne Korchynski; Rebecca Korchynski; Savannah Smith; Clay Geissler; Travis Sparks; Ara Ginter; Carson Lacher; Sara Sutherland; Max Ginter; Mikayla Lemay; Carsten Tardif; Kaia Hessie; Riley Lie; Glenna Urbanoski; Keawna Hettinger; Jaxson MacDonald; Kyler Westbury; Karsyn Mehler.
Graduation Award Recipients
Ron Thurbide Memorial Bursary $500 - Sara Sutherland;
Innovation Credit Union Spirit Award $500 - Bailey Padley;
Leonard Family Control Theory Award $250 each - Sara Sutherland and Rebecca Korchynski;
Maverick School Student Parent Award $500 - Keawna Hettinger;
Maverick School Resilience Award $500 - Amber Pare;
Maverick School Post-Secondary Scholarship $500 - Kaia Hessie.
Bryan Tallon Memorial Awards
Educational Studies Award $500 - Rebecca Korchynski;
Persistence Awards $500 ea - Ara Ginter & Klyrissa Johnson.
Additional Awards
Pioneer Cooperative Bursary $500 – Kaia Hessie;
Drug Strategy Action Committee Bursary $1000 - Keawna Hettinger;
Great Plains College Entrance Scholarship $1500 – Keawna Hettinger;
Great Plains College Entrance Scholarship $500 – Rebecca Korchynski ;
Great Plains College Entrance Scholarship $2500 – Raeanne Korchynski;
SW Association of Early Childhood Educators’ Bursary $500 - Klyrissa Johnson.
“From all of us at Maverick a very big congratulations to the graduates,” said Jayne Nicholson in a statement. “We wish you much happiness and success as you continue your journeys. We will miss you.”
