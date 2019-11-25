Men working to end men’s violence against women is the annual theme of the White Ribbon Campaign. Inspired by the huge emotion men experienced in reaction to the murders of fourteen women at Montreal Ecole Polytechnique on December 6, 1989.
Since 1991, Canadian men have campaigned for the safety of women. Men and boys of all ages are encouraged to wear a white ribbon as a pledge “never to commit, condone or remain silent about the violence against women”.
For the 21st consecutive year Maverick School is participating in the white ribbon campaign (men working to end violence against women).
During the week leading up to December 6th, men and boys of all ages are encouraged to examine how their own behavior and attitudes might contribute to a climate in which violence against women has been accepted. Further we are challenged to create new ways of ensuring safety for women in our society. Wearing a white ribbon is a pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.
This year at Maverick school we will be participating in the White Ribbon campaign by showing various videos on Relationship violence, sending out white ribbons to all male teachers in the school division, holding group discussions with the male students, and having a class meeting with all students.
For more information, contact: Colin Smith, Scott Hunter or Chris Caswell at 778-9260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.