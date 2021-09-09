With increasing COVID cases in Saskatchewan, and in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID transmission in long-term care facilities, starting Friday, September 10, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is making masks mandatory outside of residents’ rooms for family and visitors. This masking protocol will apply to both SHA long-term care homes and affiliates, and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Those who refuse to comply with masking requirements in common areas may be asked to leave.
While it is not required, the SHA also strongly recommends that family and visitors wear a mask within the resident’s individual room. This will provide additional protection for all our residents during this fourth wave facing our province.
Residents are not required but are strongly encouraged to wear a mask outside of their room, particularly if the resident is not fully vaccinated.
Free medical masks are available at the screening stations when entering a long-term care home. Family members or visitors must:
· wear a medical mask at all times when outside a resident’s room;
· wear the mask so it fully covers their nose, mouth and chin;
· perform hand hygiene before and after you put on your mask; and
· keep your mask on at all times, and refrain from lowering it to talk.
