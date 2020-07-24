Following a growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Saskatchewan in recent days, the City of Swift Current and the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association have decided to cancel the next two Market Square events, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25th and Saturday, August 1st.
“While it is unfortunate that we will not have a Market Square for the next two Saturdays, we at the City and our Farmer’s Market Association partner agree that the health and safety of our patrons, staff and vendors has to take priority over all else,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “It is our hope that, over these next two weeks, we will see a significant drop in cases here in the Southwest, and that will allow us to reopen the Market for Saturday, August 8th.”
Mayor Perrault pointed out that our best path forward, as a community and region, is for all citizens to continue to follow the health and safety guidelines and restrictions that have been implemented by the Government of Saskatchewan, including:
• Regular hand washing/sanitizing
• Proper coughing/sneezing etiquette
• No non-essential interprovincial travel
• Stay home if you are feeling unwell
• Practice physical distancing
“Our community has really stepped up and, in large part, managed to keep the curve flattened through our collective efforts,” said Perrault. “Now that we are experiencing a setback, we need to work together to reduce our case numbers. This is not the time to let our guard down.”
The City would like to thank the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association for their collaboration during this difficult time. As Market Square partners, we look forward to welcoming our valued patrons back to the Market in the very near future.
