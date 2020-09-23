Swift Current's downtown Market Square continued a popular annual tradition with the hosting of the Cruising' the Market Show and Shine, Sept. 12. There was a good turnout of around 80 vehicles for the event. The category winners were:
Best Truck – Ron Thiesson, 1956 Chevrolet half-ton; Best Foreign – Everett Hindley, 1981 Porsche 911; Special Interest – Jerry Biese, 1923 Ford T-Bucket hot rod; Work in Progress – Dustin Vipond 1953 DeSoto Powermaster; Best Motorcycle North American – Ken Klassen, 2007 Harley Davidson Springer Classic; Special Interest Motorcycle – Scott Millar, 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide; Best Ford pre-1976 – Lloyd Klassen, 1966 Ford Mustang; Best General Motors pre-1976 – Dallas Braun, 1970 Chevrolet C10; Best Mopar pre-1976 – Patrick Andres, 1967 Plymouth Fury III convertible; Best Ford post-1976 – Ron Friesen, 1991 Ford Mustang GT convertible; Best General Motors post-1976 – Ryan Hunter, 2004 Chevrolet Corvette; Best Mopar post-1976 – Darren Brown, 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8; Best Dragster – Paul Hammer, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro; Long Distance Award – Patrick Andres, 1967 Plymouth Fury III convertible; Winner of Dash Plaque Collector Set for pre-registration – Glen Gunderson, 1958 Edsel.
