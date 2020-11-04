On November 3, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Maple Creek RCMP responded to the complaint of a drugs being used in a vehicle.
Maple Creek RCMP police officers located and stopped the described vehicle without incident on Highway 1 near the Highway 21 junction. Police officers observed evidence of drug use in the vehicle and arrested the four occupants.
Swift Current RCMP Police Dogs Services attended the scene to assist with the search of the vehicle.
During the search of the four occupants and the vehicle, the following items have been located and seized: $50,000 in Canadian currency, seven cell phones, large quantities of unused bags of various sizes, smaller quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, scales, notebooks and other trafficking paraphernalia.
The four occupants of the vehicle, Arnold Enriquez (1976-12-14) from Saskatoon, Sheila Corpuz (1988-03-27) from Regina, Bench Pableo (1993-11-30) from Regina, and a 16-year old youth from Regina, were charged with:
· Possession of methamphetamine, Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
· Possession of property obtained by Crime, Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code.
Arnold Enriquez has additionally been charged with one count of Breach of conditions, Section 145(5) of the Criminal Code.
The four appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court this morning and are schedule to appear next in court today, November 4 at 1:30 p.m.
All four suspects are currently in police custody.
