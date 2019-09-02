Maple Creek RCMP are on scene of a two vehicle collision in the Westbound lanes of the #1 Highway Intersection with #21 Highway right at Maple Creek. It was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday.
Fire Department and EMS are on scene dealing with the injuries.
The traffic will be restricted to one lane WB at that location while the matter is being investigated.
The RCMP urge motorists to slow down in that area and drive with caution.
An update will be provided when the lanes are both open again.
