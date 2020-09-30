The Maple Creek RCMP Detachment is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2007 Lincoln MKX, white in colour with Saskatchewan licence plate 509LQG.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)..
