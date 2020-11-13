Nov. 13, the Government of Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer has ordered that the use of non-medical masks will be mandatory in most indoor public places in Saskatchewan communities with populations greater than 5,000 people effective Monday, November 16th, 2020.
As a result, masks must be worn in all City-operated facilities that are accessible to the public, including City Hall and the City’s Sport, Culture and Recreation facilities. Individuals entering these facilities must put on their masks prior to entry, and keep them on while in all public, common spaces, including change rooms. In addition:
•Participants in designated physical activity spaces must wear their masks until the physical activity begins.
•All spectators are required to wear masks.
•Facility renters will be responsible for enforcing mask usage throughout the duration of their facility booking. Failure to enforce this Public Health Order will result in the loss of facility usage.
•Visitors to the Aquatic Centre will only be required to wear masks outside of the pools.
•Children under two (2) years of age and individuals who are “unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance” are not required to wear masks.
The City of Swift Current is focused on ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors to City facilities and will continue to adhere to the Government of Saskatchewan’s Public Health Guidelines. Signage at the entrances of all impacted City facilities will be posted. The City would like to thank all citizens and patrons for their cooperation.
