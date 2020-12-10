Pioneer Co-op is pleased to announce that a major facelift is taking place at the Shaunavon Food Store location. Improvements will include new flooring for the entire store, upgrades to the exterior, fresh paint, enhancements to existing refrigeration, LED lighting, and a new look for the vestibule.
“Customers can expect a more modern and pleasant shopping experience when this project is completed,” says Daryl Frederickson – Pioneer Co-op Food Division Manager. “We thank our customers and team members for their patience and understanding during the renovation process.”
Frederickson added that the new lighting will create significant energy savings for the organization, and that the enhanced refrigeration will maintain Pioneer Co-op’s high level of food safety.
Renovations are expected to be complete in early spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.