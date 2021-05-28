For the past 67 years a member of the Menzies family has been practising optometry in Swift Current, but that tradition came to an end when Dr. Craig Menzies retired in April.
This family tradition started in 1954 when Dr. Leonard Menzies opened his own practice in Swift Current. He retired after 36 years and his son Craig continued the practice in 1989.
The Menzies solo practice carried on until 1999, when Craig and two other optometrists started the current Vision Care Clinic in downtown Swift Current.
For Leonard there is a sense of pride about his family’s long-time service to the community as optometrists and also a bit of sadness that it is finally coming to an end with the retirement of his son.
“No Menzies in business in Swift Current business community anymore,” he said. “We've helped a lot of people over the years to see better.”
However, he is pleased that the family tradition is carried on by two grandchildren. One of Craig’s daughters is an optometrist in Ontario and another grandson in the family is completing his first year of optometry training.
“Optometry is a very good vocation,” Leonard mentioned. “It's a nice, clean vocation and you're really helping. When you see some people that come in and how little they can see or some older person who can't read anymore and then you can give them glasses or contact lenses and they can read again or they see so much more. That makes you feel good.”
He decided in Grade 12 to become an optometrist as a result of a suggestion made to his parents by the principal of the Swift Current Collegiate Institute, which was then the high school in the city located where Great Plains College is today.
“I was thinking of two possibilities in Grade 12, lawyer or druggist,” he recalled. “But for both of those at that time you had to have Latin. I'd taken Latin in school and hadn't done very well. We used to say it's a dead, dead language and it will be the death of me.”
He therefore gave thought to the principal’s suggestion and after some investigation decided to study optometry.
“We had an optometrist living two doors from us and it seemed to be a nice profession,” he said. “So I checked on it. You didn't have to have Latin or French. So I decided that's what I'll do.”
In 1949 he arrived in Toronto after a two-day journey by train to start his training at the College of Optometry, which was then the only English-language optometry school in Canada.
“I was very homesick,” he said. “If I had enough money, I think after the first week I would have caught a train back home, but I didn't have any money other than enough to live.”
He was happy to return to Saskatchewan after graduation in 1952. He came back to Swift Current and started working at a local optometrist, Phil Rooney.
“I liked Swift Current and I knew people,” Leonard said about returning. “And I had to work some place here in Saskatchewan before you could write your exams to get your Saskatchewan license. He was willing to take me on.”
He set up his own practice in 1954, called Leonard C. Menzies Optometrist. It was located upstairs in the Prassas building on the 100 block of Central Avenue North in downtown Swift Current.
“The first year I made $100 a month take home, which at that time was not too bad, but I think I paid for $30 a month rent for a room,” he said. “So you had $70 a month for eating.”
His practice moved twice over the years, but it always remained on the same street block in the downtown area. His son joined the practice after graduating from the University of Waterloo in 1986.
Leonard was happy to see his son also becoming an optometrist, but he was always careful not to influence Craig’s career path.
“That was his decision,” Leonard emphasized. “So I never promoted it. Whenever he mentioned it, I didn't decline it completely, but I'll say something about you're going to run into this or that, it's not the best. But basically I was happy, and when he finally said that's what he wanted to do I said I'll pay for your tuition and living. And I didn't encourage him to come back, although I said I'm not going to be around for too many more years and it's up to you, but it worked out nicely.”
He was also pleased to see that patients were eager to use the services of his son, and that made it easier for him to start thinking about retirement.
“I thought my patients would want me, but that didn't hold true,” he said with a laugh. “They figured the young guy will know more. So that made me happy too.”
Leonard took a step back from the practice and allowed his son to continue the family tradition, but he did not immediately end his career as an optometrist. For two years before his retirement in 1989 he took on a government contract to provide eye care services in remote communities in northern Saskatchewan. These visits to communities such as Black Lake, Fond Du Lac, Stony Rapids and Wollaston were done by trips in a small aircraft in the spring and fall.
Retirement has been an opportunity for Leonard to focus on his interest to manage his own investment fund and to travel with his wife Betty.
“What I missed really was the people,” he said about his career. “I didn't miss the work, because the work is very repetitive. You do all the same things pretty well with each patient. So I didn't mind getting away from that, but I really missed the people. And I used to go down to the office once in a while just to see some of the people.”
Craig’s decision to become an optometrist was influenced by his desire to be in a profession that allowed time to spend with family, which is very important to him. He considered medicine, dentistry and law, but he felt optometry was a better fit. His father’s career served as a useful example of the benefits of the profession, including the fact that he can make a difference to help people.
There was still only one English-speaking optometry school in Canada when he left Swift Current to study, but it is now located at the University of Waterloo. He got married before the completion of his studies, and he returned to Swift Current with wife Teresa.
“We discussed it and considered other places, but decided Swift Current was a wonderful community and a great community for a career, but also more importantly for raising a family,” Craig recalled.
His father retired not long after he joined the practice, and it then became a solo practice again. He enjoyed the entrepreneurial side of the practice and he developed a keen interest in the business part of his profession over the years.
He realized in 1996 after attending a marketing and management course that it would be easier to achieve his long-term career goals if he joined a group practice. At that time there were three solo optometry practices in Swift Current. Craig started talking with Dr. David Holmes and Dr. Larry Selvig, which resulted in a decision to open a new combined practice called Vision Care Clinic on Jan. 1, 1999.
“It turned out to be as good or better than we ever anticipated,” Craig said about their decision. “Some of the reasons that we got together was we would be able to offer more services, we would have more ability to see patients, we could extend our hours of operation, we could always make sure somebody was around.”
There have been many changes to the profession since Leonard started his practice in 1954, and those changes happened even faster since Craig graduated, especially with regard to the use of technology. The larger, joint practice made it easier to deal with changes and to incorporate the latest equipment and technology to the benefit of patients.
Craig has always been a long-term thinker, and even before his graduation he decided that 2020 would be a good year for an optometrist to retire, because it was a neat fit with his profession’s goal to help patients with their 20/20 vision. However, his retirement plans were slightly delayed by a completely unforeseen event, a global pandemic.
His career therefore continued a year longer than planned as he became involved with the efforts to steer the practice through this challenging period. They had been dealing with the temporary closure of the business for regular eye examinations and only attending to emergency cases, and then the preparation and management of the reopening under more stringent COVID-19 public health guidelines.
“We can't do our job from six feet away, it's impossible,” he said. “So it was very challenging from a practice point of view, it was very challenging from a point of view of looking after our employees and business, and looking after our patients all at the same time.”
Staff and patients need to adhere to masking and other safety protocols. That made it difficult to enjoy an important part of his job, which is the interaction with patients.
“Interactions have changed,” he said. “They're wearing a mask all the time, I'm wearing a mask all the time, and you learn a lot from facial, non-verbal kind of things.”
Craig is the last founding member of Vision Care Clinic to retire. Although his career concluded during an unforeseen time, he is looking forward to the next phase of life when he can spend time with family and travel once the pandemic situation changes.
All three his children are living far away from Swift Current, and even just visiting them will require travel to the Yukon, Ontario and England. Craig is also happy that the younger generation will continue the family’s legacy in optometry.
“It's nice to have that legacy, to see what my father built from basically nothing to what I've now build along with my partners,” he said. “What I'm also very proud of is my daughter is an optometrist. … So it’s somewhat sad, but I feel that there still is a legacy in the sense that my daughter is an optometrist and my nephew is now in optometry school. So I think there's still a legacy in optometry, it may not just be in Swift Current.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.