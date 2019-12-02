A media statement from the Swift Current Broncos:
"The Swift Current Broncos have released Head Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager, Jamie LeBlanc, effective immediately.
The decision was made following revelations of a recent pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behavior and unprofessional conduct that is inconsistent with the values of the Swift Current Broncos organization and the Western Hockey League. We are a premiere franchise strongly committed to the dignity, respect and safety of our players, employees and community partners.
"It is our goal to announce a new Trainer and Equipment Manager in the coming days. As this is a personnel-related issue, the Broncos will not be commenting further on this matter."
