Leader Detachment is asking for Public Assistance in locating a second stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a Red 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab with black tire rims, flared wheel wells and a fifth wheel hitch in the box..
 
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
 
