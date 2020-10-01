Leader Detachment is asking for Public Assistance in locating a second stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a Red 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab with black tire rims, flared wheel wells and a fifth wheel hitch in the box..If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
Leader RCMP detachment reports second stolen vehicle, other reported one found
