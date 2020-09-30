The Leader RCMP Detachment is asking for the Public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2006 Ford 150, Blue in colour with hail damage, with a green tool box strapped in the truck box, running boards with Saskatchewan licence plate 505KTW.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Leader RCMP asking for public assistance - stolen vehicle
