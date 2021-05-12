Landowners in the Val Marie area are raising concerns about the movement of black-tailed prairie dogs from Grasslands National Park to surrounding areas and the impact this might have on their farming activities.
The Rural Municipality (R.M.) of Val Marie No. 17 has been acting on behalf of ratepayers worried about the presence of this protected species on their land.
“We're getting quite a number of ratepayers complaining about the prairie dogs,” R.M. of Val Marie Reeve Larry Grant told the Prairie Post. “What we're trying to do is put our perspective of landowners and the effect that it has on their livelihood, and about the prairie dogs and how they're expanding.”
He referred to his own observations in the park and information from landowners, which indicate there are now more prairie dogs in the area than was the case historically.
“From what I see when I go down there, there's probably at least at very minimum three times the prairie dogs that I ever remember being there,” he said. “They cover a huge area compared to what they use to cover, and part of that is because the ranchers, since they've been a protected species, haven't been able to control them. … And in the meantime, they're not staying within the park. They're moving out of the park.”
Cody Legault has a mixed farming operation east of Val Marie with both seeded crops and native prairie. His land borders for about seven miles on Grassland National Park’s West Block and another five to six miles of his land is located next to Dixon provincial pasture.
“They both got prairie dogs in them, and it's just going to be devastating if they start moving in and wrecking my land,” he said.
He started seeing prairie dogs on his land two years ago, and since then he just continued seeing more of them.
“They're just starting to move in to the south end of my place,” he said. “When they start burrowing and making a colony there's no stopping them.”
He is already spending thousands of dollars on gopher control, and he is worried about the additional impact of prairie dogs on his land.
“It will be completely overrun,” he said. “It's good for nothing. You can't move equipment over it, it's too rough. They'll eat the roots off your alfalfa plants and kill them. It's the worse rodent we've got. I'll sooner deal with gophers any day.”
He is also concerned about the wider impact the expansion of prairie dogs beyond park boundaries might have on livelihoods.
“If we can't control them outside the park boundaries, they're going to destroy all kinds of revenue property around here,” he said.
Legault is not convinced that government compensation to landowners for damage caused by prairie dogs will be a realistic response.
“Money doesn't fix the problem, in my opinion,” he said. “You could give me a million dollars. I'm not going to sit back and watch this rodent ruin my ranch. You can compensate all you want, that’s going to help nothing. You have to kill the prairie dogs, plain and simple. It's the only thing that's going to fix it.”
He is therefore in favour or removing prairie dogs as a protected species from the federal Species at Risk Act.
“Stop protecting them as far as being on the Species at Risk, let the landowners control them at their own free will, and quit farming them in the park,” he said. “Ultimately, we can stand there and shoot them when they come across the fence, but it all starts with them unnaturally farming them in the federal land. They have to quit.”
In 2020 the R.M. of Val Marie wrote letters of concern about prairie dog expansion to the provincial and federal governments, and received written replies in the fall.
The responses from Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Marie-Claude Bibeau both indicated that Parks Canada is working with the provincial government to develop a framework to prevent and mitigate the expansion of prairie dogs outside Grasslands National Park.
The R.M. of Val Marie also put forward two resolutions at the virtual convention of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) in March 2021. One resolution aimed at the federal government requested the de-listing of prairie dogs from the Species at Risk Act, because its extensive habitat actually stretches from Mexico through the United States to southwest Saskatchewan.
The other resolution was directed at the Saskatchewan government. It requested changes to farm support programs to provide producers with compensation for damage done by prairie dogs to both native grassland as well as to seeded crops and tame forages.
SARM President Ray Orb said both resolutions were carried with a huge majority. The resolution to the federal government passed by 92.5 per cent and the resolution to the provincial government received 94.5 per cent of delegate support.
“So there was only maybe a handful of people that voted against it,” he noted. “For this kind of resolution, because the ranchers and farmers in that area are having a big problem, generally those kinds of resolutions will get a lot of support from our delegates.”
SARM issued formal letters to the responsible federal and provincial government departments with a request for a response to the resolution.
It already received a reply from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, which indicated that the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation provides compensation for all grain crops and tame forages damaged by wildlife species, including prairie dogs. However, native pasture is not eligible for wildlife compensation.
The provincial response also mentioned that a process already exists through the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to apply and receive a control permit for prairie dogs. Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment is reviewing its policies to support efforts by producers to prevent the expansion of prairie dogs outside Grasslands National Park.
SARM is still waiting for a federal response to the prairie dogs de-listing resolution. Orb expected this might take a bit longer, because the listing of species follows guidance from the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC), an independent advisory panel that assesses the status of wildlife species at risk of extinction.
Orb said SARM will continue to lobby both levels of government on the prairie dog issue. He felt the legislation on compensation needs to be reviewed and farmers need to be able to control wildlife, even listed species, on their land.
“Farmers need to be consulted, and we're aware that in Montana, across the border from Canada, the black-tailed prairie dog is viewed as a pest,” he said. “So they're using different control measures there to control this animal and it always amazes us when we have an act in our country that's really curtailing farming activities.”
He felt it is necessary to have a representative from the agricultural community as a member of COSEWIC to provide input on different species from a farming perspective.
“They're doing the farming and they understand these animals,” he said. “They know what damage they can do to their fields and their yards.”
Scott Whiting, the external relations manager for Parks Canada’s Saskatchewan South Field Unit, spoke to the Prairie Post about community concerns about prairie dog expansion.
“Parks Canada understands that the black-tailed prairie dog conflicts with ranching and farming operations, and we understand that there are concerns about the possibility of the species expanding outside of Grasslands National Park,” he said. “It's also important to say though that we really highly value the role that traditional ranching has played and continues to play in conservation. Ranching has been a critical factor in preserving native prairie and if we didn't have that intact grasslands then species at risk would likely not exist today.”
Parks Canada is currently developing a recovery strategy and action plan for the black-tailed prairie dog, and during this process it is committed to working with provincial jurisdictions, rural municipalities and stakeholders.
“We are committed to developing a conflict management plan to prevent and mitigate colonization of black-tailed prairie dogs on private land or Crown land outside Grasslands National Park and beyond the identified critical habitat,” he said. “The idea is that this conflict management plan should help ensure the coexistence of the species with agricultural and ranching operations.”
There are currently 20 known prairie dog colonies in Canada, of which 18 are located within Grasslands National Park and the other two are situated in the Dixon and Masefield community pastures. Parks Canada does not have any firm data on the presence of prairie dogs elsewhere on private land.
“We aren't directly aware of the presence of species on private land and Parks Canada encourages anyone to report sightings of black-tailed prairie dogs on private land,” he said. “This will help us better assess movements of the species and identify areas where there could be conflict with agricultural operations, and it will help just inform our management overall.”
Prairie dogs were initially listed as a species of special concern under the Species at Risk Act, which means it may become threatened or endangered. A review of its status caused a change in 2018, when it received a higher listing on Schedule 1 of the act as threatened, which means it might become endangered if nothing is done to reverse the factors that can cause extirpation (meaning it exists elsewhere, but not in Canada) or extinction.
Whiting emphasized that Parks Canada is not directly involved in decisions about the status and listing of species under the Species at Risk Act. COSEWIC will assess species and make submissions to the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
“So COSEWIC will reassess the species in the future, and the rural municipalities, the province and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide any data or feedback to support that assessment or to play a role in that assessment,” he explained. “All available data is considered when COSEWIC makes their decisions. And Parks Canada will accept any decision determined through these assessment and listing processes.”
The small size and isolation of the Canadian prairie dog population in southwest Saskatchewan creates a risk that it might not recover if there is any population decline due to drought or sylvatic plague.
Black-tailed prairie dogs also occur in northern Mexico and the United States, but records indicate it occupies less than two per cent of its historic range.
There have been 16 surveys of Canadian prairie dog colonies from 1970 to 2019. Parks Canada uses long-term averages to monitor the status of the population over time, because population size and colony densities fluctuate due to various environmental factors.
The total average size of Canadian prairie dog colonies from 1970 to 2019 was approximately 908 hectares. A population collapse due to drought and probably also due to sylvatic plague caused the total area of these colonies to drop to 620 hectares in 2013. The most recent survey in 2019 indicated the total area occupied by colonies was about 925 hectares.
Prairie dogs are considered to play an important role in an ecosystem. They are a food source for predators, including the endangered black-footed ferret, and their burrows are used by other animals, such as the endangered burrowing owl.
“The prairie dogs do in fact create an altered habitat through their burrowing, through their grazing, and through their clipping of vegetation,” Whiting said. “They do influence the plant community and composition, but they also provide a source of food and habitat for other species, both those things that feed on them and those things that use prairie dog burrows to live in. So they're considered ecosystem engineers and a keystone species. They are part of that grasslands ecosystem.”
But Reeve Larry Grant is more concerned about their negative impact on agriculture and ranching activities. He felt landowners cannot wait until next year or 2023 for plans to be worked out, and they need the right to control prairie dogs now.
“We're going to continue to lobby both levels of government through different channels, which we are looking at now, and we're going to continue to lobby to get the landowners and the land managers the right to control prairie dogs outside of Grasslands National Park,” he said. “And ultimately, I think the people of Canada should see what the prairie dogs are doing to the park, and they should start to lobby that they got to put some kind of control on them.”
