The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division is pleased to announce that it will be opening the Kinetic Park Campground to campers beginning Monday, June 1st.The date was selected to align with the Province of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, which will see all campgrounds in Provincial Parks open to the public on the 1st of June. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions will be in place to maximize the health and safety of all patrons and staff:
- A maximum of 50% of campsites will be available to campers, with no adjacent campsites to be occupied at the same time.
- Campsites will be available via pre-registration only and must be booked online or by calling 306-778-1621.
- The campgrounds will only open for pre-registered campers and will be closed if there are no bookings.
- A limited shower schedule will be posted for campers and public washrooms will only be available during posted hours.The City will be following all guidelines set out by the Province of Saskatchewan within the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, and as changes to the guidelines occur, campground restrictions may be altered.Jim Jones, the City of Swift Current’s General Manager of Community Services, said “We are happy that we are able to open our campgrounds to campers this summer, especially in light of the difficult circumstances we are all experiencing as a result of the pandemic. Our team will be following strict health and safety guidelines to ensure our patrons can practice safe physical distancing while enjoying all that our campsites and Kinetic Park have to offer.”The following map indicates site availability for this season. Sites marked with a black circle (l) are not available due to physical distancing restrictions.
