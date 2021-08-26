Around 2:30 a.m. on August 25 Kindersley RCMP, along with Kindersley and Eston Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest in the community of Madison, Sask. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later that morning firefighters located one deceased person inside the residence. The residence was destroyed.
Kindersley RCMP are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine the identity of the deceased individual; however, preliminary investigation has determined it may be the adult male homeowner, who has not been located by police.
Kindersley RCMP and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.