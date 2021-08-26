Around 6:30 p.m. on August 26 Kindersley RCMP responded to a serious rollover involving an ATV in the community of Tramping Lake. Kerrobert Fire Services and Kindersley EMS also attended. The lone adult female driver of the ATV from the Netherhill area was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the fatal ATV rollover is ongoing by the Kindersley RCMP.
